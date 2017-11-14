The Ghazi saga

On This D ay 50 years ago, the Pakistan Navy’s Tench-class diesel electric submarine PNS Ghazi was sunk while conducting mining operations off the coast of Andhra Pradesh in the Bay of Bengal. Till now the Indian Navy officially claims PNS Ghazi was sunk by the Indian Navy destroyer, INS Rajput. INS Rajput did fire depth charges that missed when the sinking of PNS Ghazi took place and the Indian Navy destroyed their own records of what happened that night, something they have yet to give a reason for, just a few years before a Bollywood film with the Indian Navy’s version of events came out. In reality, the 2450 tonne PNS Ghazi set sail from Karachi in November 1971 and successfully sailed over 000 miles (4,800 km) around the Indian peninsula from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal under the command of Zafar Muhammad, who commanded a submarine for the first time, with 10 officers and 82 sailors.PNS Ghazi was on a two-fold mission: the primary goal was to locate and sink Vikrant and secondary was to mine India's eastern seaboard, which was to be fulfilled irrespective of the accomplishment of the first. Just 3 years ago the submarine had undergone an extensive refitting and midlife upgrade in Turkey, where U.S-made ill-fitted World War II era Mk.14/Mk.10 naval mines were bought "secretly" from Turkey due to a 1965 arms embargo placed on both India and Pakistan.The 27 year old submarine suffered from deteriorating material state and equipment, but still the task was one of vital importance, that was to control the Indian Navy’s attempts to put a naval blockade on East Pakistan. Against it was the consideration of Ghazi’s aging machinery and equipment.It was difficult to sustain prolonged operations in a distant area, in the total absence of repair, logistic and recreational facilities in the vicinity. At this time, submarine repair facilities were totally absent at Chittagong – the only port in the east.PNS Ghazi started laying several mines around Visakhapatnam port in order to bottle up the Indian Navy's heavy units clustered in this major Indian naval base. On the night of 4/5 December, PNS Ghazi suffered an internal explosion which sunk the submarine and killed all 93 souls on board. The submarine sank with 93 souls on board.At dawn, fishermen found an oil slick and debris—including a life vest marked USS Diablo. The following day, military divers located Ghazi buried into the seafloor at 99 feet deep—her torpedo compartment blown wide open from the inside. The submarine’s periscope was still raised and her bow was pointed toward Visakhapatnam port. Over subsequent days, diving teams entered the ship and recovered intelligence including war logs, communications, and (later) a clock suggestively frozen at a quarter past twelve.The PNS Ghazi had fallen prey to one of her own mines, and something happened which caused one of the mines to explode, including either an impact with the seabed while emergency diving to avoid the Indian Navy or mishandling of the mines by inexperienced sailors.Most of these records and the Indian Navy’s own records were destroyed in 2010 because the Indian Government wanted the narrative that the submarine had been sunk by the Indian Navy in an act of military prowess and credits the INS Rajput for sinking PNS Ghazi, but in real life numerous contradictions in the published Indian versions of the incident, viewed with suspicion and doubt in Pakistan, have led to the conclusion that the Indians do not know how the Ghazi sank. Even Indian Navy Vice Admiral G M Hiranandani, then commanding officer of INS Rajput maintains that “the submarine almost certainly suffered an internal explosion.” Pictures taken of the submarine in 2003 by Indian divers also confirm that the submarine had suffered an internal explosion.Nevertheless, with the destruction of all records the submarine’s sinking remains one of the great mysteries of the 1971 war and allows the Indian Government and Navy to claim a jingoistic victory that is not theirs (not uncommon in the Indian Armed Forces).The submarine was nevertheless successful in diluting the Indian Navy’s actions against Pakistan Navy ships in West Pakistan. We salute her brave men, and her last voyage.