"Bild" newspaper reported that the budget committee of the German parliament on Wednesday approved the provision of credit guarantees for the export of 6 frigates to the Egyptian naval forces, worth 2.3 billion euros.



According to the newspaper, the contract with the Egyptian navy - backed by the federal government - includes 6 frigates, including 3 model "MEKO-A200" from the company "ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems TKMS."



The lengths of the frigates are estimated at 120 meters and their displacement is 3,400 tons each, and the contract includes armament consisting of guided missiles and torpedoes (without mention of species).

MEKO® A-200 Frigate



Very low radar cross-section thanks to X-Form shell design, extensive bulwark screening of exposed equipment, flush-closing shell doors, and RCS-net screening of all shell openings

thanks to X-Form shell design, extensive bulwark screening of exposed equipment, flush-closing shell doors, and RCS-net screening of all shell openings Exceptionally low IR signatures through the lack of a funnel, all combustion engines exhausting horizontally on or below the waterline with active cooling, and a shell cooling system

through the lack of a funnel, all combustion engines exhausting horizontally on or below the waterline with active cooling, and a shell cooling system Ultra-quiet signatures thanks to small, light propellers and aft-sighting of propulsion machinery combined with a forefoot skeg



Technical Data:



Main dimensions

121.0 m​

16.3 m​

4.4 m​

3,700 t​

>29 kn​

7,200 nm/16 kn​

Propulsion plant

2 x CPP + 1 x water jet​

2 x MTU 16V 1163 TB93​

1 x GE LM 2500 GT​

Complement

100-120​

50​

Weapons

1​

2​

2​

8​

32​

2​

Aircraft

2​

2​

Sensors

1​

1​

1​

1​

2​

1​

1​

1​

1​

1​

Countermeasures

2​

