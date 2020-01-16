What's new

The genetically closest modern population groups to the ancient Gandharans: Barikot Discoveries

Talwar e Pakistan

Talwar e Pakistan

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 30, 2014
6,201
12
9,313
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
In 2017, DNA samples were extracted from Gandharan burial mounds found in Barikot, Swat dating back to the Iron Age. The results were recently released following analysis. Utilizing admixture modeling tools, the genetic distance between these samples and modern sample groups were measured.

Here are the 20 closest modern population groups to the ancient Gandharans based on the results:

1599547982806.png


The results showcase that the ancient Gandharans were genetically closest to the modern populations primarily inhabiting the historic region of Gandhara (North-west Pakistan), followed by the greater Indus region (primarily modern-day Pakistan, North-West India and East Afghanistan).

Modern Sample Groups:

The modern sample groups are from the Global25 genetic database and within the context of the region, some population groups are excluded. These excluded population groups would most likely be most related to the closest (geographically) population groups referenced in the list; for example: Punjabi communities such as the Arain, Sheikhs, Awans, Janjuas, etc... would be closest to Khatri and Punjabi_Jatt sample groups.


Lesser known sample groups referenced in the list:

Kamboj: A community primarily inhabiting the Punjab region with populations in Haryana and Afghanistan as well.
Khatri: A predominantly Hindu Punjabi community; most Khatris had migrated to India from West Punjab following partition.
Yusufzai, Tarkalani, Uthmankhel: Pashtun tribes inhabiting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan as well as East Afghanistan.
Kohistani, Kho_Singanali, Kalash: Dardic communities found in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan.
Ror: A community found in Haryana and East Punjab regions of North-West India. They may have been linked to the Ror dynasty of Sindh.
Burusho: A Dardic community from the Gilgit Baltistan region of Pakistan.
Gujjar_Pakistan, Gujjar_India: A primarily nomadic community straddling Afghanistan, Pakistan and Western India.
 
Last edited:
Kambojaric

Kambojaric

MODERATOR
Apr 6, 2010
4,893
12
8,162
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Talwar e Pakistan said:
Lesser known sample groups referenced in the list:

Kamboj: A community primarily inhabiting the Punjab region with populations in Haryana and Afghanistan as well.
Click to expand...
How dare you call us lesser known 🤬😅

In seriousness though this is not entirely shocking news but important nevertheless to highlight given that a certain neighbor to the east likes claiming our history. On another history forum I have even read as crazy outlandish theories such as certain Marathis (Chitpavans) being the real Gandharans and that Pashtuns pushed the Gandharans to India.

Genetic studies of course instead show that Punjabi and Pashtun clans are the descendents of the Gandharans which as said is not a shocking reveleation but nevertheless important to emphasize.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
@xxx[{::::::::::::::::::> Genetic distance between Iranians and Saudis Middle East & Africa 84
艹艹艹 Ancient DNA reveals genetic history of East Asians China & Far East 6
ghazi52 Genetic mutation study finds new coronavirus spread swiftly in late 2019 COVID-19 Coronavirus 4
eldarlmari Covid-19 affecting women from Southern Tibet- PLA must liberate these genetic cousins COVID-19 Coronavirus 223
Old School Genetics play a significant role in immunity Technology & Science 6
Taimur Khurram The genetic similarity among various Indus communities Pakistan History 5
Slav Defence Coronavirus Evolved Naturally, and ‘Is Not a Laboratory Construct,’ Genetic Study Shows March 19, 20 COVID-19 Coronavirus 57
UniverseWatcher Genetic analysis - four tribes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Pakistan History 6
S Genentic Profile Pakistan vs Indian - How different Pakistanies are from Indian Genetically Technology & Science 37
ArainGang South and Central Asian Genetic Plot Pakistan History 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top