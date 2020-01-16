The genetically closest modern population groups to the ancient Gandharans: Barikot Discoveries

In 2017, DNA samples were extracted from Gandharan burial mounds found in Barikot, Swat dating back to the Iron Age. The results were recently released following analysis. Utilizing admixture modeling tools, the genetic distance between these samples and modern sample groups were measured.Here are the 20 closest modern population groups to the ancient Gandharans based on the results:The results showcase that the ancient Gandharans were genetically closest to the modern populations primarily inhabiting the historic region of Gandhara (North-west Pakistan), followed by the greater Indus region (primarily modern-day Pakistan, North-West India and East Afghanistan).The modern sample groups are from the Global25 genetic database and within the context of the region, some population groups are excluded. These excluded population groups would most likely be most related to the closest (geographically) population groups referenced in the list; for example: Punjabi communities such as the Arain, Sheikhs, Awans, Janjuas, etc... would be closest to Khatri and Punjabi_Jatt sample groups.A community primarily inhabiting the Punjab region with populations in Haryana and Afghanistan as well.A predominantly Hindu Punjabi community; most Khatris had migrated to India from West Punjab following partition.Pashtun tribes inhabiting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan as well as East Afghanistan.Dardic communities found in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan.A community found in Haryana and East Punjab regions of North-West India. They may have been linked to the Ror dynasty of Sindh.A Dardic community from the Gilgit Baltistan region of Pakistan.A primarily nomadic community straddling Afghanistan, Pakistan and Western India.