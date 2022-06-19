The Geary Act -- United States Racist Law Against its Chinese Residents

Geary Act
The Geary Act
was a United States
law that extended the Chinese Exclusion Act
of 1882 by adding onerous new requirements. It was written by California
Representative Thomas J. Geary
and was passed by Congress on May 5, 1892.
The law required all Chinese
residents of the United States to carry a resident permit
, a sort of internal passport
. Failure to carry the permit at all times was punishable by deportation
or a year of hard labor
. In addition, Chinese were not allowed to bear witness
in court, and could not receive bail
in habeas corpus
proceedings.
The Geary Act was challenged in the courts but was upheld by the United States Supreme Court in an opinion by Justice Horace Gray
, Fong Yue Ting v. United States
, 149 U.S. 698, 13 S. Ct. 1016. 37 L.Ed. 905 (1893), Justices David Josiah Brewer
, Stephen J. Field
, and Chief Justice Melville Fuller
dissenting.
The Chinese Exclusion Acts remained in force until partly modified by the Magnuson Act
in 1943, which slightly opened up Chinese immigration and permitted naturalization.
Background
Chinese immigrants came to the U.S. in large numbers during the California Gold Rush
and in the 1860s when the Central Pacific Railroad
recruited labor to build its portion of the Transcontinental Railroad. Once gold became more scarce and labor more competitive, white hostility to the Chinese (as well as other foreign laborers) intensified in the West.[1]
This hostility eventually led to the passage of anti-Chinese immigration laws, such as the Page Act of 1875
and the Chinese Exclusion Act
of 1882. The Act excluded Chinese "skilled and unskilled laborers and Chinese employed in mining" from entering the country for ten years under penalty of imprisonment and deportation, as well as denying U.S. citizenship to Chinese immigrants.[2]
The Act effectively began immigration enforcement at the border because prior to the passage of the Page Act and Chinese Exclusion Act, there existed no trained officials and interpreters, nor the bureaucratic machinery with which to enforce immigration restriction laws or an effort to document and track the movements and familial relationships of immigrants. These types of policies implemented in the Page and Chinese Exclusion Acts have largely been seen as due to what Erika Lee depicts as Government officials' deep "suspicion Chinese were attempting to enter the country under fraudulent pretenses"
