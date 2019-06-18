The Gardens Mardan Luxury Living A New City Near Nowshera cpec City Khyber Pakhtunkwha

The development team at The Gardens has vast a experience in the field of land development and has the potential to create a serene environment for a luxury living.The master plan for The Gardens is remarkable, creating a beautiful garden city which has inspired the overall design, placing a beautiful resort and a unique business boulevard in the development. This lush green open space is surrounded by wide roads, spacious parking spaces and serviced by a wealth of extravagant amenities such as medical, educational facilities and dedicated shopping complexes. The Gardens is a gated community, private and secure, designed to offer a sense of freedom for you and your family. A true definition of modern lifestyle, complete with all facilities for a pampered living.