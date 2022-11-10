the gap between China and US GDP will jump from $5.3 Trillion in 2021 to an estimated $8.3 Trillion in 2022

China has overtaken US - Koon Yew Yin ​

An Economic Miracle​

China Belt and Road initiative (BRI)​

43 countries are in Sub-Saharan Africa

35 BRI countries are in Europe & Central Asia (including 18 countries of the European Union (EU) that are part of the BRI)

25 BRI countries are in East Asia & pacific

20 BRI countries are in Latin America & Caribbean

18 BRI countries in Middle East & North Africa

6 countries are in South East Asia

BRICS​

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)​

China has overtaken US - Koon Yew Yin China has overtaken US - Koon Yew Yin

Publish date: Fri, 16 Sep 2022, 05:50 PMAfter seeing the title of my article, many of you do not believe me because you have not heard it from any of the western media. If you Google “China has overtaken US, you will see these 2 images as shown below.According to IMF’s World Economic Output 2020 released recently, China has overtaken US to become the world’s largest economy. The world is waking up to a new reality post the devastating pandemic that brought everything to a grinding halt. One of them is the rise of China as the undisputed new economic superpower.The average annual GDP growth rate for China is about 10% and the average annual GDP growth rate for US is about 2% in the last 40 years as shown on the 2 charts below.China commenced its transition to a global powerhouse in 1978, as Deng Xiaoping ushered in sweeping economic reforms. In the three decades from 1980 to 2010, China achieved GDP growth averaging 10%, in the process lifting half of its 1.3 billion population out of poverty. The Chinese economy grew five-fold in dollar terms from 2003 to 2013, and at $9.2 trillion. China has lifted more than 500 million people out of poverty in the last 40 years.The countries of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are spread across all continents:The BRICS alliance that we know today consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – five major emerging economies with over three billion people that account for over 40% of the world's population and just over a quarter of the global GDP.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation.The main goals of the SCO are strengthening mutual confidence and good-neighbourly relations among the member countries; promoting effective cooperation in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, culture as well as education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection and other fields; making joint efforts to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, moving towards the establishment of a new, democratic, just and rational political and economic international order.The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six “Dialogue Partners” (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka.1. China 1950- 19532. Korea 1950 - 19533. Guatemala 19544. Indonesia 19585. Cuba 1959 -19616. Guatemala 19607. Congo 19648. Vietnam 1961- 19739. Laos 1964- 197310. Guatemala 1967-6911. Cambodia 1969-7012. Grenada 198313. Lebanon 1983, 198414. Libya 198615. El Salvador 1980s16. Nicaragua 1980s17. Iran 198718. Panama 198919. Iraq 199120. Kuwait 199121. Somalia 199322. Bosnia 1994, 199523. Sudan 199824. Afghanistan 199825. Yugoslavia 199926. Yemen 200227. Iraq 1991-200328. Iraq 2003-present29. Afghanistan 2001-present30. Pakistan 2007-present31. Somalia 2007-8, 201132. Yemen 2009, 201133. Libya 201US has 750 foreign military bases; they are spread across 80 nations! After the U.S is the UK, but they only have 145 bases. Russia has about 3 dozen bases, and China just five. This implies that the U.S has three times as many bases as all other countries combined. As a result, average annual GDP growth rate is only about 2% while China has an average of 10%.