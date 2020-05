These are the total number of Asad forces that they have lost in Idlib war but It is impossible to know How many of them (ground vehicles) were caused by drones.



3 UAVs

2 SU-24 Fighter Jets

1 L-39 Aircraft

8 Helicopters

8 Air Defense Systems

155 Tanks

51 Howitzers

52 MLRS

29 AFVs

68 Military Vehicles

15 Anti Tank Weapons

36 Pick-up mounted anti aircraft guns

49 Ammunition Trucks

10 Ammunition Storage

2 Missile Systems

