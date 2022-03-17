The Game is in the final over what are the possible political outcomes

No confidence motions are a normal political exercise in democratic countries. In the case of Pakistan, it's a completely different matter. Since our political history no one has ever been dislodged by a no-confidence vote, the sitting Govts always have unlimited tools to quash the motion.This time around some well-seasoned opponents have lined up to take on the might of the Govt. It would have been an ideal situation to let the govt complete its full tenure, but since our inception, no PM has ever completed its full tenure. If the move succeeds the new incumbent govt will become very unpopular in a very short space of time, unless they have a good strategy to deal with theImran Khan.Whatever the outcome, the next two weeks will decide our political direction. I hope sanity will prevail, things will settle down amicably and there will be no turmoil on the streets.