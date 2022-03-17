What's new

The Game is in the final over what are the possible political outcomes

What are the Possible outcomes from the current political turmoil

  • Imran will emerge victorious again against the opposition

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • Imran will be removed as PM but will become more Khatarnak for the opponents

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • Imran will be removed, put on ECL, Jailed , media blackout and party broken into different groups

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • No one will gain anything and democracy will be derailed

    Votes: 1 16.7%
  • Total voters
    6
No confidence motions are a normal political exercise in democratic countries. In the case of Pakistan, it's a completely different matter. Since our political history no one has ever been dislodged by a no-confidence vote, the sitting Govts always have unlimited tools to quash the motion.

This time around some well-seasoned opponents have lined up to take on the might of the Govt. It would have been an ideal situation to let the govt complete its full tenure, but since our inception, no PM has ever completed its full tenure. If the move succeeds the new incumbent govt will become very unpopular in a very short space of time, unless they have a good strategy to deal with the KHATARNAK Imran Khan.

Whatever the outcome, the next two weeks will decide our political direction. I hope sanity will prevail, things will settle down amicably and there will be no turmoil on the streets. :pakistan: :pakistan: :pakistan:
 
