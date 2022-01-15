The Gambit for India - The Eastern frontier aka the massive storm into the gangetic plains (hypothetical tactical invasion)

As mentioned on the up this is a hypothetical tactical talk and military strategy.. This is all hypothetical and measures to be taken in case of a miscalculation that steems from a world economical crash... Hence this is all hypothetical and tactical talk..



- War is deception and It is about deceiving your foe to assume one thing while doing the other thing. Knowing about the cards they hold and they in return not knowing what you hold or the extensive of cards you hold.



- I have seen many hypothetical threads about India-Pakistan war etc etc but none of them get it right because they fail to understand the intensity of it and here I will explain to you that..





First and foremost war begins at the stragetic positioning level this is key. Knowing who you are surrounded by and potential foes around you etc etc. This is the first calculation phase. Example we have China an ally to the east, one to the west and another one to the south. We have a foe to the east. The only identified foe is India here as our relations with the others range from strong allies to good relations.



The reality of WW3 is that it will kill masses of people and I mean in the billions and this is not an exaggeration. 6-7 Billion could die when it's all said and done once the war ends.



Back on topic:



It is about creating such an intense environment for the foe that they won't be able to sustain it for a long period of duration and creating a carnage unlike anything the movies depict and to be precise it would be worse then Something taken out of horror movies.



Allies description and potential invited allies for the campaign:



We can do it solely just AFG-PK but we will invite further potential allies to increase the level of momentum and intensity of the operation and the targetted operation time will be shorten in that case to be exact 18 months of high octane intensity to an unearthly impossible intensity levels and the reason for that I will get in depth with it shortly. If AFG-PK..



You invite Turkey, Azerbaijan but in order to invite them over you need either Iran or Turkmenistan to join the campaign lets assume Iran declines due fear of being struck and choses to stay out of it then Turkmenistan will become a key ally because they are not part of the CSTO just like Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Hence these non-CSTO nations will be added on to the campaign. In order to secure their willingess to join the campaign we will have to secure their safety that they won't be attacked from other arena's by deploying stragetic weapons and stragetic teams in their countries ethablishing stragetic bases there.



Troop deployments. 6.2 Million



Azerbaijan: 400.000

Turkmenistan: 200.000

Turkey: 1-m

Uzbekistan:600.000

AFG: 2m

Pakistan:3m



The corridor that will be used will be Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Caspian Sea.. for the transfer of the 1m TR and 400k Az including their equipments all this has to occur at the speed of light..



Operational and tactical approaches..



The plan is to ignite high intensity nuclear exchanges at the friction point the more exhanges the better hence we will be targetting all population centers and they will do vice versa there will be casuality in the first hour itself combined on both sides reaching in the tens of millions. This is partially included into the long term calculation and let the dust cover the clouds and the sky bringing a nuclear winter effectively while pre-preparing food for the troops for the next 5 years is taken into account. The storm begins after the extensive nuclear exhanges and the reason for that is in order to create an apocalyptic dystopia scenario like something taken out of horror movies hence this is part of the game plan itself because this is where the going gets tough and this is where the Indian will break and have their backs against the wall and they won't be able to match even a tiny friction of the dedication of our forces.. Who are dedicated to a fault and death is not a deterence at all hence they will move and move quickly..



Once the debris and dust goes up that is when the storm comes from multiple axe points the goal is to reach Delhi within hours and while it lays in ruin and equally our major cities are also all in ruin..



The Indians will not be able to stomach this epic proportion human catastrophe horror for a very long duration they will break within months of high intensity engagement and the key for us is to keep that high intensity for 18 months straight. The infrastrusture is gone, grid is offline, satellites downed, no communications, no food and no crops meaning nothing grows out of the ground. Welcome to an apocalyptic nightmare not even the worst movie could envision it properly.. The fight will be in the deccan plateau after just 4-5 months of high intensity engagement and that point the Indians moral will be on the lower end and few months later it will reach Tamil Nadu with only remnants still holding out and once they are finished within weeks the war will come to a conclusion within 18 months of high intensity from beginning to end and using another 6 months to consolidate the territories.