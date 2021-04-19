What's new

The Gabba poised to be $1 billion Olympic centrepiece

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
960
-4
813
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wants an upgrade to the Gabba stadium as a central focus to Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympics.

The premier said the sports venue, which has been announced as the main arena for the state's Olympics campaign, would need to increase from 42,000 seats to 50,000 seats.

"There will not be a bad seat in the house," Ms Palaszczuk said in regards to the $1 billion makeover.

1618879624009.png

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wants an upgrade to the Gabba, as Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympics is successful. (Today)


"What's so good about this option is that it links directly with our Cross River Rail, Brisbane's brand new underground [railway].

"It will [also] be a great pedestrian plaza out the front, connecting the public with this stadium.


"So we've hosted the AFL, we've hosted cricket here, but for the Olympics, this is front and centre".

Ms Palaszczuk said the state was in negotiations with the federal government about the stadium upgrade.

1618879667678.png

The premier said the Gabba, which has been announced as the main stadium for the state's Olympics campaign, would need to increase from 42,000 seats to 50,000 seats. (9News)


"We're asking for a 50/50 split [in funding] when it comes to what's required for the Olympics," she said.

"We really have 80 per cent of our venues, which is fantastic, on the legacy of the Commonwealth Games.

"We need some community halls across Queensland, but most importantly, we do need this [the stadium upgrade] and it's going to be utilised for the future.

"So they don't want white elephants, they want workhorses and the Gabba is definitely a workhorse."

The stadium will host Olympic events such as the opening and closing ceremonies if Queensland's bid is successful.

Last month a special task force explored the possibility of building a new stadium at Albion Park Raceway, but decided an upgrade to the Gabba was preferrable.

www.9news.com.au

The Gabba poised to be $1b Olympic centrepiece

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wants to rebuild the Gabba if Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympics...
www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
3,812
5
7,132
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
About a decade ago, I lived in Brisbane for about 3-years as I was working for a Multi-National. Brisbane is a very BORING city with little character. Sydney and Melbourne obviously are larger cities, but the city that will surprise everyone is Perth. A hidden but vibrant gem. I am surprised the Government has not taken steps to promote Perth for Olympics. It would have been a perfect city to host it, with its vast beaches, beautiful outback with vast natural beauty. Perth CBD is better than Brisbane.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom