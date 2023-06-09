The G7 anti-China façade shows cracks in Europe​

I think the only real adversary is the US. Japan may change their standpoint with other Prime ministers. People of Japan do not hate China. The Japanese i worked with in Vietnam seem to all admired China, at least culturally. I said to them "no you are not related to China culturally. We Vietnamese celebrate same days with the Chinese, but you do not" but the guy i talked to insisted that Japanese still celebrating some Chinese festivals.



And the crowded temple (forgot the name, but it seems every tourists must go there) in the center of Tokyo is still very Confucious.