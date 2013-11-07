What's new

The future of US policy in Afghanistan

My key take aways:

  • USA wants out (both Democrats and Republicans)
  • Taliban were gradually winning
  • Kabul government was not happy with the USA Taliban deal and the current peace process
  • Iran, China, Russia have accepted dealing with Taliban.....India is odd man out
  • Taliban want a power sharing agreement
  • Kabul wants a Hekmetyar type deal...amnesty and become a political party
  • Civil war is possible
  • In a civil war...factions currently in Kabul government may join the Taliban
  • Pakistan has helped getting Taliban to negotiate
  • Pakistan's influence over Taliban has waned
  • Pakistan relations with Kabul have improved especially with the Abdullah Abdullah faction
  • Pakistan will pursue a peace dividend.....less violence and focus on economic growth
  • USA interests in South Asia are nuclear stability and counter terrorism
  • USA has hardened itself from terror attacks....boots on the ground in ME is less relevant
  • USA may use aid money and economic initiatives to control Taliban
 
