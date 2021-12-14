The future of US-Pakistan relations Ft. Mr. Cameron Munter
In conversation with Mr. Cameron Munter, Former US ambassador to Pakistan, this episode discusses the future of the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the United States. The conversation focuses on the questions of how does the US view Pakistan? What is the future of US-Pakistan relationship? How do the Pakistan-China relation effect Pakistan-US relations? Is America ready to view Pakistan as a potential Geo-economic partner as opposed to a Geo-strategic partner? Will American businesses invest in Pakistan? Will America partner up with Pakistan in developmental projects like China did? How does an American view the Asian region? Does the rise of authoritarianism around the world pose challenge for the American democratic model? Is technological advancement a threat to democracy around the world? What does today's America stand for? What will come out of the current US-India relationship? Are the US repeating their mistakes from the past? Where do you see Pakistan in 30 years?
00:00 Introduction
00:22 The US view of Pakistan
02:41 The future of US-Pakistan relationship
05:38 Pakistan-China vs Pakistan-US?
07:15 Geo-economic partnership
10:36 American businesses and Pakistan
13:15 America's role in Pakistan's infrastructure
16:30 American view of Asia
21:17 Authoritarianism vs Democracy
26:20 Technology and democracy
28:28 The American ideology?
32:47 US-India Relationship
38:15 Pakistan in 30 years?
