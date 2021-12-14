The future of US-Pakistan relations Ft. Mr. Cameron Munter

USA is unlikely to abandon Pakistan completely. But with USA vs China engaged in a bitter rivalry bordering on 'Cold' war, Pakistan has to keep walking on tight rope. IMHO Pakistan main problem is not so much her relations with the USA but her weak economy and the increasing religious militancy. When you add uncontrolled population growth to it; it makes a recipe for economic disaster.



A very capable leader is needed to put Pakistan on the right track. Regrettably, the task is far beyond the capability of either Imran Khan or the Sharifs and the Zardaris. It therefore appears likely that my compatriots would have to endure poverty & hardship for the foreseeable future.