The future of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

I for one am done with democracy. In both the countries I call home, it has swept the corrupt into power and taken from the poor to feed the rich. It is thoroughly unjust and hides behind a mirage a freedom and liberty whilst enslaving you to debt.



I for one truly believe that Pakistan will only succeed when we model ourselves on Muhammad (pbuh) and we model our nation on his teachings. We need to re-create ourselves, we need to re-create our nation and we need to re-create a model of governance which is just. I don't know what that is - I do know it is not first past the post parliamentary democracy. For Pakistan to have the blessing of Allah we must break free of the riba based economic model too.



I accept this cannot be done at once. I accept this might take hundreds of years. I accept we are not equipped with the knowledge or the means to do this. However I implore each and every one of you that we must start of this route. This is a journey of a million steps, we must take step one, even if it means to fall at each step. We must get up and start again. Many will argue we do not have scholars of faith, then you and I must create those scholars. They will argue we don't have experts of technology, science, finance etc - then we must become those experts or create them. They will argue we do not have the wealth to do this - then we must generate the wealth.



Imran Khan talked about Riasat-e-Madinah, his attempts were not perfect, his faith in the system flawed. However it was a step in the right direction. The basics of justice, honesty, caring for the worst off in society were all key to what he wanted to do. We must not get lost in the web of democracy and constitutions etc. We must focus on the fundementals of justice, honest, care - Haqooq ul ibad. That's what we must get right as a society. We must stand united against wrong and for right.



We'll figure out the rest as we go.