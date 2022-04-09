What's new

The future of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,212
44
23,467
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I for one am done with democracy. In both the countries I call home, it has swept the corrupt into power and taken from the poor to feed the rich. It is thoroughly unjust and hides behind a mirage a freedom and liberty whilst enslaving you to debt.

I for one truly believe that Pakistan will only succeed when we model ourselves on Muhammad (pbuh) and we model our nation on his teachings. We need to re-create ourselves, we need to re-create our nation and we need to re-create a model of governance which is just. I don't know what that is - I do know it is not first past the post parliamentary democracy. For Pakistan to have the blessing of Allah we must break free of the riba based economic model too.

I accept this cannot be done at once. I accept this might take hundreds of years. I accept we are not equipped with the knowledge or the means to do this. However I implore each and every one of you that we must start of this route. This is a journey of a million steps, we must take step one, even if it means to fall at each step. We must get up and start again. Many will argue we do not have scholars of faith, then you and I must create those scholars. They will argue we don't have experts of technology, science, finance etc - then we must become those experts or create them. They will argue we do not have the wealth to do this - then we must generate the wealth.

Imran Khan talked about Riasat-e-Madinah, his attempts were not perfect, his faith in the system flawed. However it was a step in the right direction. The basics of justice, honesty, caring for the worst off in society were all key to what he wanted to do. We must not get lost in the web of democracy and constitutions etc. We must focus on the fundementals of justice, honest, care - Haqooq ul ibad. That's what we must get right as a society. We must stand united against wrong and for right.

We'll figure out the rest as we go.
 
H

Hussain93

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2021
125
-1
164
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Future :

One Pakistan Will get in American camp and as such An indian colony . IT Will remain poor but politically stable. The regime Will be given here and there breathing space so the ppl dont come on street. Generals Will have their kids and wifes visa,Will be Able to have business like the politicians and enjoy the feasting.

Two Pakistan gets in American camp ,forgets about Kasjmir ,opens its city And town for CIA , blackwater,drones and the ppl revolt ,specially in kpk and to lesser extent baluchistan , as such that part of Pakistan will most probably go the way of Bangladesh and Will become part of Afghanistan and Afghanistan Being under rule of mullah ,Will be very peacefull and Stable,justice Will be fast and fair ,which in turn Will invite a lot of Chinees investments .

Afghanistan Will thrive because of its location together with Iran and all of central asia while what remains of Pakistan Will be a small patch of land under rule of wadera, chaudaries,sardars and generals who Will be busy in occupying their next patch of plot so they can build their next housing societies. When you Read the history of our land and ppl you can see why all is happening the way its happening. Punjabi and sindi are passified ppl, full of infiriorty complex and always look towards their "kings" as almost divine . And always need some leader to lead Them unlike pashtuns OR balochis!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

peagle
Heartfelt Apology to the people of Sri Lanka, from people of Pakistan
2
Replies
25
Views
871
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
313ghazi
Ideas to improve R&D in Pakistan
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
4K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Imran Khan
The Story Behind Pakistan's Feminism Of The 70s And 80s
Replies
2
Views
259
Mentee
Mentee
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Opression against anyone , using Islam as an excuse Not allowed - Prime Minister Imran Khan
Replies
0
Views
282
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
ghazi52
'I've never seen a snow leopard in the wild' -- the anthropologist who has spent two decades protecting Pakistan's elusive big cats
Replies
6
Views
320
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom