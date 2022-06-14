The future of middle class in Pakistan. why is everyone silent ?

Ra's al Ghul
no one is asking questions about prices of petrol, flour, oil and daily necessities of middle class and poor people. why everyone is silent, why PTI, JI, PML-Q, TLP etc are silent, if PDM and Establishment is culprit, than same goes for other parties.
they should have gathered masses on rise of petrol price, now PDM is going to raise 50 rs more on petrol, and no one is going to be bothered about that. PTI and other parties should have start the disobedience movement on this issue.
