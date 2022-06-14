What's new

The future of middle class in Pakistan. why is everyone silent ?

no one is asking questions about prices of petrol, flour, oil and daily necessities of middle class and poor people. why everyone is silent, why PTI, JI, PML-Q, TLP etc are silent, if PDM and Establishment is culprit, than same goes for other parties.

they should have gathered masses on rise of petrol price, now PDM is going to raise 50 rs more on petrol, and no one is going to be bothered about that. PTI and other parties should have start the disobedience movement on this issue.
 
Because subsidies cannot be allowed to continue. There is no such thing as a free lunch. The whole world is dealing with rising prices. Pakistanis are no special. The state cannot continue to bankroll the public with unending subsidies that it simply cannot afford.

Pakistanis dont want to pay taxes, dont want to work, yet want subsidies… what a joke

Pakistanis have to pay international prices. Prices there are still cheap. The middle class will have to stop being lazy and stop asking for handouts. Best to become innovative, take on more work, allow women in their families to work, etc… lazy solutions cannot continue.
 
Pakistan's current past and future realization... There is no future or space for the educated middle class... Pakistan only has two classes:
1. Class 1: Ruling VVIP elite of 1% corrupt to the core
2. Class 2: Poor slaves of the remaining 99% worshipping the 1% for their corrupt crumbs to feed their army of slave children....


Period.
 
Most of the subsidies go to the elite.
 
They tried
Noone joined them
 
Look at the sugar prices.

The domestic prices of sugar are more expensive than global prices.

Try importing sugar at 0 tax and see how the politicians start squealing.
 
Tbf, a middle class never really existed in Pakistan in the first place. Those described as Middle Class Citizens were just people who could afford food, shelter and healthcare without having too much trouble financially.
 

