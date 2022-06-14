The future of middle class in Pakistan. why is everyone silent ?

Because subsidies cannot be allowed to continue. There is no such thing as a free lunch. The whole world is dealing with rising prices. Pakistanis are no special. The state cannot continue to bankroll the public with unending subsidies that it simply cannot afford.



Pakistanis dont want to pay taxes, dont want to work, yet want subsidies… what a joke



Pakistanis have to pay international prices. Prices there are still cheap. The middle class will have to stop being lazy and stop asking for handouts. Best to become innovative, take on more work, allow women in their families to work, etc… lazy solutions cannot continue.