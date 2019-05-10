The future of Javad Zarif: A foreign asset in waiting

Zariff was setup by political opponets who want to destroy his political career. he is extremely popular and a possible future president.



Zariff is Iran top diplomat and he was giving frank internal assesment of how military affairs tied his hands sometimes. somebody dliberately leaked this to ruin him.



Qassem Soleimani is the only Reason Syria exists today. the Russians had given up on assad in 2011, and there was an invitable feeling of assads time being numbered and him being gadaffid.



After Iran turned the tide, the first attempt to get the US into the war was a staged chemical attack to cross "Obamas red line" and force the US to attack Syria like libya.



Obama held back and was politically crucified for it. called a coward and breaking his own red lines. Why did he not attack Syria? Because he was in the middle of JCPOA negotians with Iran. and Iran gave them an ultimatum that if you attack Syria, not only will there be no deal, but the gates of hell will be opened to american troops in the region.





this forced Obamas hand.. But this had the side effect of affecting Zariffs diplomacy. Zariff has a right to honestly discuss this matter internally with high levels of government. Some self serving parasite leaked it to ruin zarif... knowing how deeply loved soleimani is to Iranians and trying to portray zariff as anti-soleimani.



the collatral damage to that is foreign vultures absolutly having a party with it.