What's new

The Future of China’s Amphibious Assault Fleet,the power of china's navy

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,202
2
68,747
Country
China
Location
China
The Future of China’s Amphibious Assault Fleet,the power of china's navy

The Chinese Navy is expanding at an incredible pace, rapidly outstripping almost all other navies. A year ago it had no amphibious assault carriers (termed landing helicopter docks). These large helicopter carriers are often the most powerful ships in many navies,The rapid construction of Chinese Navy (PLAN) warships is hard to keep up with. China’s new Assault Carriers are known as the Type-075 LHD. They have already launched two in the past year. And now images have emerged on Chinese-language social media that, perhaps unwittingly, reveal yet another.


 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
17,006
-12
7,609
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
nahtanbob said:
The tonnage of Imperial Japanese Navy ships at the bed of Pacific Ocean exceeds the current size of the Chinese Navy
Click to expand...
Japan is tiny compared to China. In WW2 Japanese population was 70 million. China population 1400 million. Also, Japanese warships don't have AESA the way Chinese carriers and destroyers do. So it's not only tonnage that is important. It's technology that matter. Comprende?
 
Stryker1982

Stryker1982

FULL MEMBER
Oct 5, 2016
1,221
0
1,635
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Tai Hai Chen said:
Japan is tiny compared to China. In WW2 Japanese population was 70 million. China population 1400 million. Also, Japanese warships don't have AESA the way Chinese carriers and destroyers do. So it's not only tonnage that is important. It's technology that matter. Comprende?
Click to expand...
No shit they didn't have AESA, the point was that the Japanese navy was 2nd to none in the World even superior to Britain but were defeated by the US regardless.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,202
2
68,747
Country
China
Location
China
Stryker1982 said:
No shit they didn't have AESA, the point was that the Japanese navy was 2nd to none in the World even superior to Britain but were defeated by the US regardless.
Click to expand...
Back then US was the runaway leader in heavy industries and manufacturing which enabled US to fast outbuild and outproduce any countries in anything, but it is no longer the case now for US.
 
N

nahtanbob

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
7,547
-35
2,491
Country
United States
Location
United States
Tai Hai Chen said:
Japan is tiny compared to China. In WW2 Japanese population was 70 million. China population 1400 million. Also, Japanese warships don't have AESA the way Chinese carriers and destroyers do. So it's not only tonnage that is important. It's technology that matter. Comprende?
Click to expand...
technology works both ways - US Navy is tad more advanced than the force that beat the IJN
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China to launch 2nd amphibious assault ship soon: reports
Replies
1
Views
597
Beidou2020
B
F-22Raptor
US SECDEF Esper releases Battle Force 2045 targeting China, 500 ship fleet
Replies
2
Views
573
leviathan
leviathan
Zarvan
Taiwan's planned submarine fleet could forestall a potential Chinese invasion for decades
Replies
0
Views
308
Zarvan
Zarvan
beijingwalker
China’s global Navy eyeing sea control by 2030, superiority by 2049
Replies
0
Views
617
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Titanium100
Taiwan's planned submarine fleet could forestall a potential Chinese invasion for decades
2
Replies
21
Views
864
Han-Tang
Han-Tang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom