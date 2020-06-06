What's new

The full process of becoming a fighter pilot in the PAF?

T

Taha Ejaz

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 25, 2021
1
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hello everyone, I'm an A-Levels college student from Karachi, aspiring to be an officer of the General Duty Pilot branch (fighter pilot to be more specific) in the Pakistan Air Force.

Can any PAF officer belonging to the GDP branch give a detailed description of his/her journey and provide tips and guidelines for the application process all the way to getting their wings and their first postings in a fighter squadron?

I wish to know all the details, like for example how much percentage should I get in college to get in the GDP merit list or how are all the tests, ISSB are done, and all about the training at the PAF Academy and the following courses and training.

Simply put, everything and anything and all the tips! Please, thank you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft – Time To Get Act Right India
2
Replies
17
Views
3K
Zapper
Zapper
PanzerKiel
Pakistan’s Policy of ‘Quid Pro Quo Plus’
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
155
Views
9K
AgNoStiC MuSliM
AgNoStiC MuSliM
Mighty Lion
Balakot : Hit & Run (article by IAF WAC commander on Feb 26/27 Air Marshal Harikumar)
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
4K
Marker
Marker
L
Jf17 block 3 upgrades
Replies
1
Views
2K
gangsta_rap
gangsta_rap
Ali Tariq
LESSONS FROM THE BRINK
Replies
1
Views
433
MM_Haider
MM_Haider

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom