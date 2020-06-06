The full process of becoming a fighter pilot in the PAF?

Hello everyone, I'm an A-Levels college student from Karachi, aspiring to be an officer of the General Duty Pilot branch (fighter pilot to be more specific) in the Pakistan Air Force.



Can any PAF officer belonging to the GDP branch give a detailed description of his/her journey and provide tips and guidelines for the application process all the way to getting their wings and their first postings in a fighter squadron?



I wish to know all the details, like for example how much percentage should I get in college to get in the GDP merit list or how are all the tests, ISSB are done, and all about the training at the PAF Academy and the following courses and training.



Simply put, everything and anything and all the tips! Please, thank you.