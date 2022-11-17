The fruit of Nawaz PMLN 1990s Open Sky Policy

well osp policy affects karachi mainly. that is why karachi tickets are cheaper than lhe and khi. of course ns should have received some quid pro quo, for the country in return. bottom line is I will pay more to travel on a non-pia airline. the problem is chaploos in the org who have no fear of losing their jobs so they dont perform. in the 90s I pointed out to pia that their website on aol is not professional. got chewed out, saying I have no tameez. in early 2000s when my dad(May Allah have rehma upon him) was told by a houston travel agent that the marketing folks of pia go do their errands and side business but dont deal with agents. this was before ey, ek, qr had introduced houston. pia had a stop over in shannon coming in. also typical slave mentality never utilized the fact that pia was a launch customer for 777-200lr to get some concessions from us using boeing as leverage. dad saw multiple dha-assesment failures at lhe airport due to our lackadaisical security process. abu dhabi has it. so its not like there is an agenda against muslims. osp may have contributed but its not the only thing. I say this as a pia brat.