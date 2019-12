Facing Up to China’s Military Interests in the Arctic

Introduction

The History of China’s Arctic Submarine Ambitions

The Role of Russia and the BRI

China’s Long-Term Plans for the Arctic

Security (安全, anquan ): the Arctic is crucial for China’s nuclear deterrence.

): the Arctic is crucial for China’s nuclear deterrence. Resources (资源, ziyuan ): China wants access to Arctic minerals and hydrocarbons, fishing, tourism, and transport routes.

): China wants access to Arctic minerals and hydrocarbons, fishing, tourism, and transport routes. Strategic science and technology (科技, keji): access to the Arctic is essential for the roll-out of the Beidou global navigational system, China’s rival to GPS. Beidou is crucial for China’s cyber warfare capabilities and C4ISR.

China’s Maritime Presence in the Arctic

China and the Northern Sea Route

Conclusion

