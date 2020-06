THE FOUR US POLICE OFFICERS COULD WELL BE INNOCENT!



Police officers have to deal with liars on a daily basis.

Black men are dangerous when on their feet, in terms of physical strength compared to the average white man's and asian man's build.

The choke-hold that killed the black man is a general attribute of police force training.

There was no space to safely transport the black man SUSPECT, to another location, like the inside of a car.



Accidents happen. Lethal accidents, unfortunately, too.



All we can do as society is learn from our mistakes, and update our training courses for our vital personnel, when able to do so, taking into account that these people have to work with others who run on earlier versions of that training. So only so much can be changed for each new class in each school/university in each profession that upholds the general safety and civilization levels in a country.

