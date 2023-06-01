Most of you probably noticed the absence of mods on the forum the last few months. The mods and admins are too slow to respond,sometimes there's fights or spam for pages and pages and nothing is done.



There are people who spam entire sections with threads,but they're allowed to do so for weeks. There are others who are only on the forum to make propaganda by posting articles every day and take no part in any discussion. There's currently a person with issues who has been spamming delirious nonsense for days and days,some truly disturbing stuff.



And where are the mods? All we do is tag Legend and waz all the time. The poor guys are probably tired of this. There are other mods and admins too and they're absent. I've reported dozens of posts the last few weeks and nothing's happening.



You guys probably did the same too.



So I guess the forum needs more mods,people who will be active and check posts. We can't expect waz and Legend to do everything here.



The administration needs to do something about this.