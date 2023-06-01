What's new

The forum needs more mods

Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
9,429
3
7,342
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Most of you probably noticed the absence of mods on the forum the last few months. The mods and admins are too slow to respond,sometimes there's fights or spam for pages and pages and nothing is done.

There are people who spam entire sections with threads,but they're allowed to do so for weeks. There are others who are only on the forum to make propaganda by posting articles every day and take no part in any discussion. There's currently a person with issues who has been spamming delirious nonsense for days and days,some truly disturbing stuff.

And where are the mods? All we do is tag Legend and waz all the time. The poor guys are probably tired of this. There are other mods and admins too and they're absent. I've reported dozens of posts the last few weeks and nothing's happening.

You guys probably did the same too.

So I guess the forum needs more mods,people who will be active and check posts. We can't expect waz and Legend to do everything here.

The administration needs to do something about this.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

LegionnairE
  • Locked
To all of the forum and mods
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
116
Views
5K
waz
waz
Windjammer
Under MODS Nose, Indian Sells Samosas & Parathas on Pakistan Defense Forum
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Windjammer
  • Locked
Shamless Bakhtora Barking Against Pakistan on a Pakistani Forum.
Replies
12
Views
433
Kompromat
Kompromat
villageidiot
  • Locked
I want to apologize to Signalian sb. for that thread I created
2
Replies
15
Views
432
Asimzranger
Asimzranger
Areesh
  • Locked
Highly Blasphemous and Islamophobic Posting by Pervert Jamahir Goes Unabated on PDF
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
Rusty2
Rusty2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom