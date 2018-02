View of a salt mine in a mountain. — Photos by the writerThe entire Salt Range belt is blessed with various kinds of minerals such as salt, coal and gypsum.One of the salt mines in this area, the Khewra Salt Mines, is popular with tourists.There is great potential for tourism by developing the other mines into tourist attractions as well.Some of these mines are located in one of the more picturesque parts of the Salt Range, near Kallar Kahar.Unlike Khewra, which is dry and where the water reservoirs are often short on water, the Kallar Kahar area has many natural springs. A rough road branches out of the main Chakwal-Sargodha Road near the Laphi Village, and leads to four mines.The road was carved out by local businessmen who have leased these mines and is hard to travel on. However, the panoramic scene at the mines is worth the difficulty.Picnickers come out of one of the salt mines – the largest in the area.A fresh water stream flows on one side. At the bank of this stream is a small restaurant which is operated out of a hut made of tree trunks and padded with grass.Mohammad Irfan owns this establishment and is also the cook.He makes a desi murgh karahi here at least once a week and his delicious food serves as a rare treat to the labourers and adventurers in the heart of the jungle.One of the salt mines is also located by the motorway, near Kallar Kahar and yet another is near the famous natural ponds of Neela Wahan.According to an official of the Punjab Mines and Mineral Department and the lease owners, the salt mines in the area were first discovered during the early 1980s.“Initially, 17 blocks were leased for salt mining. Many businessmen venture into this mountainous area for salt mining but only a few were successful. Now, seven blocks are operational in the area where salt is being extracted from,” a lease owner who secured a lease in 1990 told Dawn.Unlike the Khewra Salt Mine, the mines in Kallar Kahar were not developed by the government and these salt mines continue to face neglect by the concerned authorities. An office of the Mines and Minerals Department was once set up in the area, however, it now remains abandoned.These mines were producing a good quantity of salt but production has suffered due to the panic caused by terror activities.“We used to extract salt with the use of gunpowder. Salt and coal is being extracted across the country through explosive methods. The authorities banned the use of gunpowder after the increase in terror activities,” a mine owner said.A stream of fresh water flows through the mining area. — Photos by the writer“Many times, the police stop vehicles carrying gunpowder for mining purposes and say they foiled a terror bid,” he added.Once, between 30 and 40 labourers used to work in one mine which has now reduced to eight or 10 due to the ban on the use of explosives during mining.A local of the area, Yasin Chaudhry, who has helped many potential tourist spots gain popularity, said these mines were more attractive than the Khewra Salt Mine.“This area has great potential if the government pays some attention to it,” he said.