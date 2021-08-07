What's new

The Forgotten Pakistanis: Biharis of Bangladesh

Urdu-speaking people in Bangladesh, commonly known as Biharis, were the people who decided to migrate to Pakistan from India after the 1947 partition. They initially went to East Pakistan, but the civil war of 1971 between the two wings of Pakistan resulted in shattering their dreams. They were stranded in Bangladesh in 1971.

It was decided that they would be sent to Pakistan, but they still wait for the Pakistani planes to take them out of Bangladesh’s ghettos.

To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk
 
