The Flawed Justice System of Pakistan

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 34
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
According to the World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index 2021 report, Pakistan ranks 130th out of 139 countries. The index is a measure of a nation's commitment to the rule of law that is assessed by considering several factors.
The author, Muhammad Hamza Tanvir, outlines the flaws — such as protracted proceedings — in the justice system of Pakistan.
To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk
The author, Muhammad Hamza Tanvir, outlines the flaws — such as protracted proceedings — in the justice system of Pakistan.
To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk