The First War Using Modern AI-Based Weapons Is Here.
We Pakistani establishment on a whole MUST adapt to new war scenerio at once to combat enemy A.I. weapons.
The First War Using Modern AI-Based Weapons Is Here
In a border conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, oil-rich Azerbaijan could buy AI drones from Israel but Armenia could not. That heightens regional tension.
