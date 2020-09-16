What's new

The First War Using Modern AI-Based Weapons Is Here

Patriot786b2

Patriot786b2

Apr 14, 2019
The First War Using Modern AI-Based Weapons Is Here.
We Pakistani establishment on a whole MUST adapt to new war scenerio at once to combat enemy A.I. weapons.
The First War Using Modern AI-Based Weapons Is Here

In a border conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, oil-rich Azerbaijan could buy AI drones from Israel but Armenia could not. That heightens regional tension.
