As it is known, Turkey was aiming to produce domestic warships at a maximum with the National-Ship (MILGEM) project. The first phase of the project, which will take place in three separate phases, included 4 “Ada Class corvettes“, the second phase, 4 ”ISTIF Class frigates“ and the third phase, 7 “TF-2000 Class Destroyers”. Under the MILGEM project, the first ship TCG HEYBELIADA Corvette (F-511) 2011, the second ship TCG BUYUKADA Corvette (F-512) 2013, and the third ship TCG BURGAZADA Corvette (F-513) were delivered to the Navy Command in 2018. The fourth ship, the TCG KINALIADA Corvette (F-514), is due to be delivered to the force in September 2019. TCG KINALIADA Corvette, which is currently under production, but is being tested on some new systems such as the ADVENT Combat Management System, will be the most advanced and last vessel of the MİLGEM ADA Class Corvette project. The first phase of the MİLGEM project will be completed with KINALIADA Corvette.Istanbul Shipyard Command, which is currently engaged in the production of warships within the scope of the MİLGEM project, continues the production of the first ship of the second phase of the project, namely TCG ISTANBUL (F-515), the first ISTIF Class Frigate. However shipyard production ADA Class Corvettes will continue because Pakistan’s tender for the four units in July 2018 as Turkey, MİLGEM Island won the Class Corvettes. The production of 2 units of the 4 Corvet type warships to be produced in this context will be carried out at the Istanbul Shipyard Command and the production of the remaining 2 ships will be carried out at Karachi Shipyard of Pakistan with technical support provided by Turkey. Corvettes built for Pakistan will have different weapons systems than Corvettes produced for the Turkish Navy. Therefore, the design activities are continuing.The first ship of the hoard-class frigate project, covering the second phase of the MILGEM project, is expected to be delivered to the Turkish Navy Command in 2021 and the last one in 2024. However, one-year divergence can occur in the project. The first ship of the TF-2000-class air defence destroyers, the final phase of the MILGEM project for the time being, is scheduled to be delivered to the force in 2027.Author:Source: https://savunmasanayist.com/2019/07/08/the-first-phase-of-the-milgem-project-ends/