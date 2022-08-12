The first operational interception of a laser beam weapon in real combat situation

hamza gareeb
On 6 march 2022 China's Silent Hunter laser beam system intercepts suicide drone very efficiently in KSA.
BY China's Silent Hunter
Silent Hunter specifications:
The Silent Hunter is able to intercept an UAV with a wingspan below 2 meters flying at a speed below 60 meters per second (+200 kph) at ranges between 200 meters and 4,000 meters.
SRAD honoring the successful intercept
The Saudi Royal Air Defense honored one of its employees This is due to his interception of a suicide drone with the Chinese laser system Silent Hunter with very high efficiency!
the certification
it says :
The Command of the Air Defense Group extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to you for what you have done
From diligence, and dedication to perform the work entrusted to you with efficiency, competence and efforts
Prominent in addressing the hostile target "drone" date 6 march 2022 using the system "Silent Hunter" This successful response is an unprecedented achievement and the first interaction This system is a historical event at the level of the armed forces Wishing you continued success and God bless you.
KSA obtaining more after real combat success (9 marsh after 3 days)
Silent Hunter laser power
many Saudi and military analyst in other Arabic military forum says:
it is not a single interception Rather, it has exceeded 12 successful interceptions so far!
but There is a dispute if 12 interceptions in same location or different events and locations across KSA land.
