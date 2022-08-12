The first operational interception of a laser beam weapon in real combat situation

On 6 march 2022 China's Silent Hunter laser beam system intercepts suicide drone very efficiently in KSA.

BY

China's Silent Hunter







Silent Hunter specifications: Silent Hunter specifications:

SRAD honoring the successful intercept

the certification



From diligence, and dedication to perform the work entrusted to you with efficiency, competence and efforts

Prominent in addressing the hostile target "drone" date 6 march 2022 using the system "Silent Hunter" This successful response is an unprecedented achievement and the first interaction This system is a historical event at the level of the armed forces Wishing you continued success and God bless you.





KSA obtaining more after real combat success (9 marsh after 3 days)

The Command of the Air Defense Group extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to you for what you have doneFrom diligence, and dedication to perform the work entrusted to you with efficiency, competence and effortsProminent in addressing the hostile target "drone" date 6 march 2022 using the system "Silent Hunter" This successful response is an unprecedented achievement and the first interaction This system is a historical event at the level of the armed forces Wishing you continued success and God bless you.

Silent Hunter laser power

it is not a single interception Rather, it has exceeded 12 successful interceptions so far!

it is my first thread

The Silent Hunter is able to intercept an UAV with a wingspan below 2 meters flying at a speed below 60 meters per second (+200 kph) at ranges between 200 meters and 4,000 meters.The Saudi Royal Air Defense honored one of its employees This is due to his interception of a suicide drone with the Chinese laser system Silent Hunter with very high efficiency!it says :many Saudi and military analyst in other Arabic military forum says:but There is a dispute if 12 interceptions in same location or different events and locations across KSA land.