What's new

The first operational interception of a laser beam weapon in real combat situation

H

hamza gareeb

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 23, 2022
61
0
40
Country
Oman
Location
Germany
On 6 march 2022 China's Silent Hunter laser beam system intercepts suicide drone very efficiently in KSA.

FO2-7WOXMAEw4WD.jpg


BY China's Silent Hunter

IDEX_2019_Chine_company_Poly_Defence_displays_Silent_Hunter_laser_defense_system_1.JPG



Silent Hunter specifications:

The Silent Hunter is able to intercept an UAV with a wingspan below 2 meters flying at a speed below 60 meters per second (+200 kph) at ranges between 200 meters and 4,000 meters.

SRAD honoring the successful intercept

The Saudi Royal Air Defense honored one of its employees This is due to his interception of a suicide drone with the Chinese laser system Silent Hunter with very high efficiency!

the certification

ce87c487-a1a7-46e5-a435-e66690e9a770.jpg

it says :
The Command of the Air Defense Group extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to you for what you have done
From diligence, and dedication to perform the work entrusted to you with efficiency, competence and efforts
Prominent in addressing the hostile target "drone" date 6 march 2022 using the system "Silent Hunter" This successful response is an unprecedented achievement and the first interaction This system is a historical event at the level of the armed forces Wishing you continued success and God bless you.


KSA obtaining more after real combat success (9 marsh after 3 days)
B5B8437E-E8ED-4F4B-8B44-2DC35143E62B.jpeg


Silent Hunter laser power
C5bxVCWUoAAvKDK.jpg

many Saudi and military analyst in other Arabic military forum says:

it is not a single interception Rather, it has exceeded 12 successful interceptions so far!

but There is a dispute if 12 interceptions in same location or different events and locations across KSA land.

it is my first thread 8-)
@Khan2727 @Philip the Arab @The SC
 
H

hamza gareeb

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 23, 2022
61
0
40
Country
Oman
Location
Germany
hamza gareeb said:
On 6 march 2022 China's Silent Hunter laser beam system intercepts suicide drone very efficiently in KSA.

FO2-7WOXMAEw4WD.jpg


BY China's Silent Hunter

IDEX_2019_Chine_company_Poly_Defence_displays_Silent_Hunter_laser_defense_system_1.JPG



Silent Hunter specifications:

The Silent Hunter is able to intercept an UAV with a wingspan below 2 meters flying at a speed below 60 meters per second (+200 kph) at ranges between 200 meters and 4,000 meters.

SRAD honoring the successful intercept

The Saudi Royal Air Defense honored one of its employees This is due to his interception of a suicide drone with the Chinese laser system Silent Hunter with very high efficiency!

the certification

ce87c487-a1a7-46e5-a435-e66690e9a770.jpg

it says :
The Command of the Air Defense Group extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to you for what you have done
From diligence, and dedication to perform the work entrusted to you with efficiency, competence and efforts
Prominent in addressing the hostile target "drone" date 6 march 2022 using the system "Silent Hunter" This successful response is an unprecedented achievement and the first interaction This system is a historical event at the level of the armed forces Wishing you continued success and God bless you.


KSA obtaining more after real combat success (9 marsh after 3 days)
B5B8437E-E8ED-4F4B-8B44-2DC35143E62B.jpeg


Silent Hunter laser power
C5bxVCWUoAAvKDK.jpg

many Saudi and military analyst in other Arabic military forum says:

it is not a single interception Rather, it has exceeded 12 successful interceptions so far!

but There is a dispute if 12 interceptions in same location or different events and locations across KSA land.

it is my first thread 8-)
@Khan2727 @Philip the Arab @The SC
Click to expand...
link that will give more information:

 
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
5,152
2
4,538
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Funny,Turks claimed they shot down an LNA drone in Libya with their laser weapon. MMM-E kept talking about it in various threads.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Israel tests innovative, high-powered laser defense system
Replies
2
Views
343
dani191
D
D
Israel carries out successful laser interception trials
Replies
3
Views
774
Foinikas
Foinikas
D
Israel to spend $150 million on laser defenses, after US hesitation
Replies
0
Views
179
dani191
D
F-22Raptor
US Marines ready to buy missile intercept capability that uses Iron Dome tech
Replies
0
Views
205
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
‘Bullet made out of light’: US Army to field first Stryker-mounted combat laser in next 45 days
Replies
3
Views
249
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom