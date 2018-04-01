The first official appearance of the Egyptian "Timsah 2" MRAP 6×6

Egyptian developed engine of 300 HP by the Arab Manufacturing Authority

A model of the Egyptian armored vehicle "Timsah (Crocodile) 2" appeared for the first time during the annual scientific exhibition of the Military Technical College in the presence of the Minister of Defense and Military Production. The armored vehicle "Crocodile 2" comes within the project of the Military Technical College to design and implement armored vehicle protection systems, The study aims to design a system of integrated shields of light intensity to resist the explosions of vital installations, in addition to the design of a system of shields of light elements and composite materials for the vehicle "Crocodile 2" against the explosive waves, and this time was the first in the use of composite materials in the Egyptian production of armored vehicles. During the study, the software packages were used to calculate the explosion wave values on the installations and the armor, and to calculate the values of the stresses on shielding the vehicle "Crocodile 2" and the effect of the explosive wave on shielding the bottom of the armored vehicle .There is currently no information on the specifications of the armored vehicle, but it is clear from the picture that the armored vehicle "Crocodile 2" is 6x6, and will be classified as "MRAP- Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles" because of the V shape and level of shielding, and The Armored vehicle was equipped with two armed towers in the front and back for various armaments, such as a 7.62mm machine gun or a 40mm grenade launcher. It can be concluded that it can carry up to 8 plus 2 in the driver cabin.. It is possible that it will use the, which have been disclosed previously, but will not anticipate events, and it is expected after the disclosure of model "Crocodile 2" that it will enter mass production stage and come to light soon..Timsah 1