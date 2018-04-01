What's new

The first official appearance of the Egyptian "Timsah 2" MRAP 6×6

A model of the Egyptian armored vehicle "Timsah (Crocodile) 2" appeared for the first time during the annual scientific exhibition of the Military Technical College in the presence of the Minister of Defense and Military Production. The armored vehicle "Crocodile 2" comes within the project of the Military Technical College to design and implement armored vehicle protection systems, The study aims to design a system of integrated shields of light intensity to resist the explosions of vital installations, in addition to the design of a system of shields of light elements and composite materials for the vehicle "Crocodile 2" against the explosive waves, and this time was the first in the use of composite materials in the Egyptian production of armored vehicles. During the study, the software packages were used to calculate the explosion wave values on the installations and the armor, and to calculate the values of the stresses on shielding the vehicle "Crocodile 2" and the effect of the explosive wave on shielding the bottom of the armored vehicle .

30718-9858030ea78234fcdbafda7e3d639f38.jpg


There is currently no information on the specifications of the armored vehicle, but it is clear from the picture that the armored vehicle "Crocodile 2" is 6x6, and will be classified as "MRAP- Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles" because of the V shape and level of shielding, and The Armored vehicle was equipped with two armed towers in the front and back for various armaments, such as a 7.62mm machine gun or a 40mm grenade launcher. It can be concluded that it can carry up to 8 plus 2 in the driver cabin.. It is possible that it will use the Egyptian developed engine of 300 HP by the Arab Manufacturing Authority, which have been disclosed previously, but will not anticipate events, and it is expected after the disclosure of model "Crocodile 2" that it will enter mass production stage and come to light soon..


30719-bd9c7375789cfc91096cba9cce3fabea.jpg


Timsah 1

30723-1e80f0674a320783ed5ec42238c58cd6.jpg


30726-b78a7ffa3ef0cb3c6043cc6f024aa139.jpg


30725-f82effa3036180f1a51ab06ab2b67e56.jpg


30724-b297606d7e7a61ffbfb13d0bc9370c7b.jpg
 
Looks alot like Hamza 8x8
Most of these vehicles tend to resemble one another. Designers are always researching other designs and finding useful commonalities that make those similarities. I'm sure they copy certain things haha.

More pics of the Timsah 1, the smaller armored vehicle.

DZtZLeBW4AArqzm.jpg


DZtZJ2HXkAAlsfS.jpg


DZtZTmAX0AAUecz.jpg


The Temsah 2 has 2 manned gun turrets, forward and rear.

DZxx5YJWsAY9wRR.jpg
 
Looks great. Much better than Toyota 4x4
They're still using them too, even modifying them. They have their purposes in certain remote areas and for usage with "local support."

DZp0KoBWkAAAi-9.jpg


DZp0PLDWkAAZQj3.jpg


The same company that is currently manufacturing the 2nd generation Fahd APC. It's still undergoing testing but will probably get into production pretty soon.

DZtbasiX0AESYv2.jpg


They need to expand and get into 6x6s and even heavier APC designs.
 
looks a sturdy vehicle for sure. it does actually show that Egypt is making good progress in the domestic industry for the armed services sector.
will the Temsah replace older vehicles such as BTR-40/152s?
 
will the Temsah replace older vehicles such as BTR-40/152s?
The RG-52 Scout will replace the BTR40-152s. I think there's only 170 of those left which will be gone by 2020. But this is their replacement.

They're already fielding about 180 units.

1920px-RG-32_Scouts.jpg


Looks alot like Hamza 8x8
The front end on the Hamza is insane looking, not to mention the 8x8 wheels. But the front end almost looks like it's a sharp bow of a ship and gives you the sense that it's really mean, but also amphibious.

I've always thought, though, with Egypt's terrain if an 8x8 would be useful to its full potential, considering the desert sand in the majority of the landscape. Tracked vehicles are always the preferred chassis but considering much of the underdeveloped landscape and dirt road obstacles that could be parts of a war playground, it could have its function. Just not sure how needed it is in our case. Pakistan on the other hand is the ideal terrain for the most part for 6x6 and 8x8 vehicles.
 

