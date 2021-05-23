The first of its kind in Africa .. Egypt builds "the mother factory"

El-Sisi confirms that Egypt's ambition is unlimited in achieving industrial development, progress and development ​

Egypt and Germany have agreed on a partnership to implement the first factory of its kind in Egypt and the African continent to manufacture "ultra-advanced laser and ultrasonic lathe machines.", the Egyptian presidency said in a statement that the factory will produce machines that are used in the basic industries of the business sector in all its fields.After meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Christian Tones, head of the German "DMG Mori" company, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Egyptian Prime Minister, witnessed today the signing ceremony of a partnership contract between the Arab Organization for Industrialization and the German "DMG Mori" company; To establish a factory for the production of CNC programmed automatic control machines in Egypt.Lieutenant General Abdel Moneim El-Terras, head of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, described, in an interview with "Sky News Arabia", the agreement signed with the German company as a "shift in the Egyptian industry," stressing that this factory is the first of its kind in the region, and that the company "DMG Mori », is considered one of the best international companies in the field of manufacturing this type of machines.Lieutenant General Abdel Moneim El-Terras said that the establishment of this unique factory in Egypt and Africa supports the efforts of the Egyptian state to localize the industry and allow it to be exported abroad.The head of the "Arab Industrialization" clarifies that the authority chose the German partner to implement the project due to the quality of his product and its internationally known reputation, stressing that the establishment of the factory in cooperation between the two sides "is a strategic gain for Egypt."The factory is scheduled to open and make its products available in the market in 2023, and a monthly follow-up report will be prepared for the implementation steps, while adhering to the target dates for implementation and the start of production.The expected factory is fully mechanized and highly programmed to produce turning and milling equipment, according to a statement by the Egyptian Cabinet, and is located on an area of about 60,000 square meters.The factory provides all capabilities for comprehensive technical solutions, which include flexible automation, complete digital transformation, and advanced flow assembly, by using automated guided vehicle transport systems, and production is linked to the annual capacity of more than 1000 machines, in addition to industrial digitization services for factories, as well as the establishment of an academy to train on that equipment.In a statement, the Egyptian presidency stressed the importance of the process of localizing industry and transferring technology to Egypt, and praised the prestige and appreciation of the German expertise and personality in Egypt, due to its diligent and accurate work culture and high-quality production.Christian Tonis, Chairman of the German International Company, confirmed in an interview with "Sky News Arabia" that it will not be satisfied only with supplying technology to manufacture machines to Egypt, but also very advanced technology will be localized in Egypt, expecting that the machines that will be manufactured on the land of Egypt will remain in service for a period ranging from 20 to 25 years.Tonis added that the machines that will be manufactured in Egypt will be distinguished by the economical cost of operating them, and their international quality, which will support the Egyptian national industry.The head of "DMG Mori Holdings" stressed that he had been invited to Egypt to launch the partnership, and the officials of the Arab Organization for Industrialization had been contacted and the partnership relations were strengthened, adding that his company is keen to invest in Egypt in light of the large and unprecedented infrastructure, digital developments and the field of digital transformation and energy that the country is witnessing.Regarding the German company’s choice of "the Arab Organization for Industrialization" for joint cooperation with it in establishing the machine factory, Tonis said that the German company, "DMG Mori" that he heads, when entering a new market that has no partners in it, a "trustworthy" institution is sought, and that He hopes that cooperation with the Authority will result in the production of machines of the highest international quality.The DMG Mori Academy will open a new training site in the new factory, to contribute to German education in educating qualified youth working in Egypt, as well as offering training courses in Egyptian schools and universities. With the aim of preparing enthusiastic youth for the modern work environment, as well as contributing to the modernization of industrial education.Smart factoriesExample :And this is how the plant to make CNC machines looks like:*There is also talk about cooperation between the Ministry of Military Production represented by "Helwan Castings Company" (Military 9 Factory) and "DMG MORI" company that was discussed to establish the largest and most modern foundry for engineering industries in Africa and the Middle East with an annual production capacity starting with "10 thousand tons with the possibility of increasing it to 35 thousand tons, which would allow the provision of castings for the "CNC" machinery production plant planned to be implemented with the Arab Organization for Industrialization as well as to export castings to Europe. During the meeting, Minister "Morsi" stressed the close cooperation between the Ministry of Military Production and the Arab Organization for Industrialization, as they represent a major industrial and technological base and distinct manufacturing, technical and research capabilities, human cadres and distinguished expertise..