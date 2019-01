What a lot of people don't know is that the first Muslim to attack Bharat (aka what is now the Republic of India) was a governor of Sindh working for the Khilafah, who went by the name of Junaid Ibn Abdur Rehman Al Marri. Play close attention to his last name. Al Marri. It designates the fact that he belonged to the Marri tribe of the Baloch, which is still present among them today.In other words, the first Muslim to attack India was from the Indus. He raided Hindu kingdoms in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.Sources:Wink, Andre, " Al-Hind The Making of the Indo-Islamic Worlds Vol 1", p208Blankinship, Khalid Y, "The End of Jihad State ", p132Misra, Shyam, Manohar, "Yasoverman of Kanau ", p56For further reading about the Marri tribe: