Turkish jet UAV Bayraktar Kızılelma made its first flight. The takeoff weight of the new UAV is 6 tons, the payload is up to 1.5 tons. The drone can stay in the air for up to 5 hours and is capable of climbing to a height of 12,000 meters. The flight radius will be 950 kilometers. Bayraktar Kizilelma is planned to be equipped with an active phased array radar.