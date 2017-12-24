The first electronic bike completely made in Pakistan

I was watching a video of Azad Chaiwalla and he visited a factory in Lahore where a company has manufactured an electric motorbike from scratch. They've even got an R&D section working on Graphene batteries. I was impressed to see this. Should be hitting the market soon.
I didn't realise anyone was doing this sort of work in Pakistan, but it's exactly the type of work we need people to be doing. I wish them all the best.
