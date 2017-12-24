What's new

The first electronic bike completely made in Pakistan

313ghazi

313ghazi

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
7,784
36
15,094
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I was watching a video of Azad Chaiwalla and he visited a factory in Lahore where a company has manufactured an electric motorbike from scratch. They've even got an R&D section working on Graphene batteries. I was impressed to see this. Should be hitting the market soon.


I didn't realise anyone was doing this sort of work in Pakistan, but it's exactly the type of work we need people to be doing. I wish them all the best.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,059
1
2,923
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
@313ghazi Sir G, thanks for sharing. Very very encouraging - Positive news about Pakistan rarely shared by electronic media. The whole day I used to heard negativity about Pakistan.
At last and at least some fresh air, but thru social media.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
Pak Suzuki challenges rivals with four new products
Replies
6
Views
870
VCheng
VCheng
The Eagle
A Win-Win Proposal to Establish China-Pakistan Special Economic Zones
Replies
1
Views
754
Mumm-Ra
Mumm-Ra
M
A detailed explanation of things about the quran and deen of islam
Replies
1
Views
638
Mughal1
M
V
U.S. trims its nuclear arsenal while spending billions to upgrade production
Replies
0
Views
1K
Veeru
V
Xestan
Hindu Terrorists Linked with Indian Army
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
EjazR
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom