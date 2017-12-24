The first electronic bike completely made in Pakistan

I was watching a video of Azad Chaiwalla and he visited a factory in Lahore where a company has manufactured an electric motorbike from scratch. They've even got an R&D section working on Graphene batteries. I was impressed to see this. Should be hitting the market soon.I didn't realise anyone was doing this sort of work in Pakistan, but it's exactly the type of work we need people to be doing. I wish them all the best.