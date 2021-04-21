According to a report published by the UK Parliament on December 16, 2021, the first Dreadnought-class submarine will enter service in the early 2030s with the Royal Navy.The Dreadnought class is the future replacement for the Vanguard-class of ballistic missile submarines. Like their predecessors, they will carry Trident II D-5 missiles. The replacement of Vanguard submarines is necessary if the Royal Navy is to maintain a continuous at-sea deterrent (CASD), the principle of operation behind the Trident system.The class of submarine will become the Royal Navy’s largest submarine. It will have a length of 153.6m and a displacement of 17,200t. The submarine will be installed with 42.5km-long piping, approximately 13,000 electrical items, and more than 20,000 cables.The Dreadnought-class submarine will be installed with eight operational missile tubes for launching Trident II D5 missiles that can carry nuclear warheads. Four additional tubes will be configured with ballast.