According to a report published by the UK Parliament on December 16, 2021, the first Dreadnought-class submarine will enter service in the early 2030s with the Royal Navy.
Follow Navy Recognition on Google News at this link
Artist rendering of Dreadnought class submarine (Picture source: BAE Sytems)
The Dreadnought class is the future replacement for the Vanguard-class of ballistic missile submarines. Like their predecessors, they will carry Trident II D-5 missiles. The replacement of Vanguard submarines is necessary if the Royal Navy is to maintain a continuous at-sea deterrent (CASD), the principle of operation behind the Trident system.
The class of submarine will become the Royal Navy’s largest submarine. It will have a length of 153.6m and a displacement of 17,200t. The submarine will be installed with 42.5km-long piping, approximately 13,000 electrical items, and more than 20,000 cables.
The Dreadnought-class submarine will be installed with eight operational missile tubes for launching Trident II D5 missiles that can carry nuclear warheads. Four additional tubes will be configured with ballast.
The First Dreadnought-class submarine will enter service in the early 2030s (navyrecognition.com)
Follow Navy Recognition on Google News at this link
The Dreadnought class is the future replacement for the Vanguard-class of ballistic missile submarines. Like their predecessors, they will carry Trident II D-5 missiles. The replacement of Vanguard submarines is necessary if the Royal Navy is to maintain a continuous at-sea deterrent (CASD), the principle of operation behind the Trident system.
The class of submarine will become the Royal Navy’s largest submarine. It will have a length of 153.6m and a displacement of 17,200t. The submarine will be installed with 42.5km-long piping, approximately 13,000 electrical items, and more than 20,000 cables.
The Dreadnought-class submarine will be installed with eight operational missile tubes for launching Trident II D5 missiles that can carry nuclear warheads. Four additional tubes will be configured with ballast.
The First Dreadnought-class submarine will enter service in the early 2030s (navyrecognition.com)