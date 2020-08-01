The first dictatorship - Pakistan 1948-1958.

clique

Generally speaking most people regard the coup of Gen. Ayub Khan in 1958 as the first dictatorship in Pakistan's history. But is that so? To answer that question let us ask ourselves whatmeans.The argumant I will make here is that Pakistan by definition had a form of dictatorship imposed on it after the death of Jinnah in 1948. Noand this is important to note,general elections were held in the decade 1948-1958. To make my point I want to contrast this decade with India. Please refer to the infographic below.As can be seen India effected a constitution by 1950 which still is in force. Prime Minister Nehru stood in theGeneral Election and his Congress Party won. Exactlylater inIndia had it'sGeneral Election and PM Nehru won for the second time.During this entire decade Pakistan dideven havegeneral election. A unelected political clique ran the country largely on administrative fiat. Non of the ruling clique had the elective mandate of the people. This descibes the definition of a dictatorship as given above.The political dictatorship over this decade avoided general elections but were involved in game of intrigue and plotted against each other for power grab. In the game of music chairs four prime ministers were appointed and removed. Rule of the country was neglected and next door in India PM Nehru joked Pakistan changes PM's more regularly then I change underpants. In 1954 President Iskander appointed Gen Ayub as his defence minister. Instead of going to theand testing their mandate thus gaining politicalthe clique began using the army to sustain it's dictatorship. In any democracy instability normally leads to elections being declared so that the public can let their views expressed.Instead the ruling clique fought out for power between itself by sacking and making alliances but assidiously avoiding the MANDATE of the Pakistani public. Thus clearly Pakistan was a dictatorship from 1948-1958. It is instructive to note that as his power ebbed President Iskander Mirza began relying more on the army. In 1958 in desperation, when he should have declared general elections and let the people decide as is norm in any democracy the President declared martial law and appointed Gen Ayub to lead it.As we know rest is history. The Praetorian Guard had been invited to seat of power. And as we know as the martial law administrator Gen Ayub just pushed President Iskander off the chair and made himself comfortable. Pakistan had got it's SECOND dictatorship. Only this time it would be a MILITARY dictatorship. So to sum this -