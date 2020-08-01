What's new

The first dictatorship - Pakistan 1948-1958.

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Generally speaking most people regard the coup of Gen. Ayub Khan in 1958 as the first dictatorship in Pakistan's history. But is that so? To answer that question let us ask ourselves what dictatorship means.

"a form of government in which a ruler or small clique wield absolute power. Clique meaning a small close-knit group of people who do not readily allow others to join them"
The argumant I will make here is that Pakistan by definition had a form of dictatorship imposed on it after the death of Jinnah in 1948. No general elections and this is important to note, no general elections were held in the decade 1948-1958. To make my point I want to contrast this decade with India. Please refer to the infographic below.


Political dictatorship 2.png


As can be seen India effected a constitution by 1950 which still is in force. Prime Minister Nehru stood in the 1952 General Election and his Congress Party won. Exactly 5 years later in 1957 India had it's second General Election and PM Nehru won for the second time.

During this entire decade Pakistan did NOT even have one general election. A unelected political clique ran the country largely on administrative fiat. Non of the ruling clique had the elective mandate of the people. This descibes the definition of a dictatorship as given above.

TK.png


The political dictatorship over this decade avoided general elections but were involved in game of intrigue and plotted against each other for power grab. In the game of music chairs four prime ministers were appointed and removed. Rule of the country was neglected and next door in India PM Nehru joked Pakistan changes PM's more regularly then I change underpants. In 1954 President Iskander appointed Gen Ayub as his defence minister. Instead of going to the public and testing their mandate thus gaining political legitimacy the clique began using the army to sustain it's dictatorship. In any democracy instability normally leads to elections being declared so that the public can let their views expressed.

Instead the ruling clique fought out for power between itself by sacking and making alliances but assidiously avoiding the MANDATE of the Pakistani public. Thus clearly Pakistan was a dictatorship from 1948-1958. It is instructive to note that as his power ebbed President Iskander Mirza began relying more on the army. In 1958 in desperation, when he should have declared general elections and let the people decide as is norm in any democracy the President declared martial law and appointed Gen Ayub to lead it.

As we know rest is history. The Praetorian Guard had been invited to seat of power. And as we know as the martial law administrator Gen Ayub just pushed President Iskander off the chair and made himself comfortable. Pakistan had got it's SECOND dictatorship. Only this time it would be a MILITARY dictatorship. So to sum this -


  • 1948-1959 Political dictatorship by a clique
  • 1958-1969 Military dictatorship by Gen Ayub Khan

*As noted earlier it would take Pakistan full 23 years from 1947 in 1970 when it got it's FIRST general election.
 
gangsta_rap

gangsta_rap

Nov 3, 2010
i wish that the past generations had gone along in the steps of other western-backed authoritarian regimes like korea/greece/argentina/turkey/brazil and the like with the military rule lasting for 30-40 decades.

instead we have as stunted democracy where people vote for take out food rather than an ideology or an action plan.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
gangsta_rap said:
military rule
The fashion in Pakistan is to denounce the military for all the ills in Pakistan. The reality as I have shown in the OP that dictatorship and rule by a unelected clique was imposed on Pakistan from 1948 onwards. Political history of Pakistan was tortured for a decade by dicatorship of civilians. And even the military that did take over was invited by the civilian dictatorship.

Furthermore it was this unelected dictatorship that inflicted on Pakistan the Objectives Resolution. This was nothing but a crutch using religion to continue rule over the population by appealing to the religious sentiments of the masses but avoiding seeking mandate of the people in a general election. Something that the vastly larger India next door managed to do by holding elections in 1952 and 1957. Meantime our democrats in Pakistan ruled by using administrrative fiat while playing with religion and teasing the Mullahs.

Every issue Pakistan faces today was laid then. when India was laying foundation of a stable democracy our dso called democrats were laying foundations of religious extremism [the first Ahmedi riots happened in 1951] and dictatorships.

Yet today the fashion is blame the military.

@VCheng @AgNoStiC MuSliM @masterchief_mirza @Talwar e Pakistan @Joe Shearer @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz
 
