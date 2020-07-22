

The First Destroyer ​

The highlight of the Navy's operational calendar in 1949 was the arrival of the first two destroyers, HMPS Tippu Sultan, ex-Onslow and HMPS Tariq, ex-Offa. During World War II, Onslow took part in the action which took place when the German Raider Hipper attacked the Allied Convoy PQ 17 and Captain Sherbrooke, who was the Escort Force Commander in Onslow, was awarded the Victoria Cross. The Commander of the Surface Force which provided cover to PQ 17 was Admiral Burnett who, as Admiral Sir Robert Burnett, KCB. KBE. DSO, Commander-in-Chief, handed over HMS Offa to the RPN in Plymouth.Tippu Sultan was commissioned on 30 September, 1949 and placed under the command of Commander PS Evans, an experienced officer of the Royal Navy whose services had been loaned to the RPN. Lt Cdr Syed Mohammad Ahsan, DSC, who later rose to be the Commander-in-Chief of the RPN, was assigned as its First Lieutenant. Tariq on transfer to the RPN was commanded by Lt Cdr Afzal (Akram) Rahman Khan, who had the distinction of being the second Pakistani Commander-in-Chief of the RPN. Lt Cdr Wazir Gul became the First Lieutenant of Tariq. Prior to their departure from the UK, the two ships were formed into the 25th Destroyer Flotilla.The arrival of the destroyers in Pakistani waters was a landmark in the history of the RPN and a tremendous welcome awaited them off Karachi. They were met at sea by the Hon Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Rear Admiral Jefford, in addition to a large party of ministers, senior Defense Ministry officials and officers of the three Services who went out in Zulfiqar. Large crowds had gathered on East Wharf and they cheered the destroyers arrival with full-throated slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Navy Zindabad'. For Admiral Jefford it was a particularly joyous day, while greeting the arrival of the 25th Destroyer Flotilla, the Prime Minister told him that the Government had accorded approval for the purchase of a third destroyer.The following extracts from the Admiralty files pertaining to the transfer of Onslow and Offa are of special interest to Pakistan:"These two ships are the first to be acquired by Pakistan since the partition of India and will, it is hoped, be the forerunners of an expanding Royal Pakistan Navy. When HMS Achilles was transferred to the Royal Indian Navy in 1948 the First Lord agreed to undertake the handing over of the ship. Actually, owing to unforeseen circumstances, the ceremony was performed by the Commander-in-Chief, Nore, the Board of Admiralty being represented by the Second Sea Lord, the Secretary and Deputy Secretary. Although the Achilles (now HMIS Delhi) is a cruiser the circumstances of the transfer of the destroyers to the Royal Pakistan Navy are comparable with the transfer of the Achilles to the Royal Indian Navy, in that, in both instances they constitute the first vessels to be acquired from the Royal Navy by the New Dominions since partition.As the policy of HM Government, is that both New Dominions should be treated in like manner, it is considered that it would be politically desirable that on the occasion of the transfer of the first destroyer to the Royal Pakistan Navy the Board should be represented at the ceremony. It is for consideration that the First Lord might undertake the actual handing over of the ship, although, if the Indian precedent was strictly followed, the Commander-in-Chief, Plymouth, should perform the ceremony, with Board representation. It is understood that the destroyers will be received on behalf of the Pakistan Government by the High Commissioner for Pakistan and that his wife will perform the renaming ceremony.The Under Secretary stated that the Indian Government was well aware that it was the First Lord's intention to have carried out the corresponding ceremony for HMIS Delhi if he had been able to do so, and they could not have any legitimate complaint, if he carries out the corresponding ceremony for the first destroyer to be handed over to Pakistan. The First Lord wrote, 'Concur with Sec."'Several members of the Board went down by the midnight (sleeper) train from Paddington to Plymouth. The following morning, 30 September, they had breakfast in Admiralty House before going to the Dockyard for the ceremony. It was a cloudy morning and the programme commenced at 1030. HMS Onslow was handed over by the First Lord of the Admiralty, Viscount Hall of Cynon Valley, P.C., accepted by the High Commissioner for Pakistan Mr. H I Rahimtoola as HMPS Tippu Sultan. The following members of the Board were present:The advent of the decade of the 50s saw plans for further consolidation of the RPN Fleet and the shore facilities assuming a tangible shape. The decade was also to mark the nationalization of a number of senior appointments in the Service and augmentation of the docking, refit and logistic facilities within Pakistan. Efforts were vigorously pursued to integrate East Pakistan fully into the development plan for the RPN and create opportunities for people belonging to the East wing to participate in the build-up of the Navy.The year 1950 began with changes in certain key assignments in NHQ. As part of the nationalization programme, on 1 January, Commander Khalid Jamil assumed the duties of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel) while Commodore HMS Choudri departed for the UK to attend a course of study at the Imperial Defence College. In the latter's absence the position of Chief of Staff remained vacant mainly because no other Pakistani officer with sufficient seniority and experience was available at the time, nor was it considered desirable to appoint a British officer as Chief of Staff so as not to digress from the policy of maintaining the national character of the higher posts in the Service.