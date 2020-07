The outside world believes that VT-5 light tanks are still in the international market. There will be greater gains.According to overseas sources, Bangladesh ordered 44 VT-5 light tanks from China in 2019. These tanks will form a light tank regiment. In the future, the Bangladesh Army will also form two light tank regiments, which means that Bangladesh may purchase 150 VT-5 light tanks.It can be clearly seen from the pictures released by the North Industries Corporation that the Bangladesh Army purchased the VT-5 light tank should be a high-end version. Some configurations are even higher than our own -15 light tanks. According to the relevant pictures, it can be clearly seen that the VT-5 light tank ordered by the Bangladesh Army is equipped with the captain’s comprehensive circumferential vision sight glass. This sight glass is equipped with an integrated thermal imaging night vision system to improve the captain’s battlefield situational awareness. . Judging from domestic and foreign experience, the captain is a tank tactical commander, responsible for battlefield search and target instruction. When necessary, the captain must surpass the gunner to control the artillery to shoot the target. Therefore, the captain should be equipped with better sighting devices to improve the car Long command decision-making ability.According to the Bangladesh Army, the VT-5 light tank is the first tank in South Asia to be equipped with a commander’s integrated peripheral sight glass. Even though the most advanced T-90S main battle tank of the Indian Army did not install this advanced system, the commander relied on the image of the gunner’s integrated sight glass to command the operation and could not achieve the hunting-fighting capability. The Chinese 15-type light tank was originally equipped with this captain's comprehensive peripheral sight glass, but when it was installed, the equipment was cancelled to reduce costs and prices. There are also outside views. It seems to integrate this function into the remote control weapon. In the station, the thermal imaging system of the remote control weapon station is used to provide battlefield situational awareness and target detection to the commander.The protection capability of the VT-5 light tank seems to have been upgraded, and the car body is equipped with FY-2 reactive armor. This type of reactive armor was developed earlier, and can only resist the hollow drug-piercing warhead, but it is lighter in weight. The reaction armor in front of the hull is obviously thickened, and it should be replaced with a more advanced FY-4 reaction armor. Compared with FY-2, FY-4 is heavier and thicker. It can resist not only armor-piercing shells but also armor-piercing shells. Prior to Pakistan’s introduction of the VT-4 main battle tank, it was equipped with FY-4 reactive armor. This time the VT-5 was also equipped with FY-4, indicating that the relevant authorities have issued an export license to FY-4.After such improvements and upgrades of the VT-5 light tank, the overall combat capability has been significantly improved. Because the combat weight is lighter and the engine power is larger, it is more adaptable to the combat environment of the South Subtropical water network. The 105mm rifled gun adopts a new generation of China’s new-generation tail fins for stable shelling and armor-piercing shells, which can penetrate the body of the T-90S main battle tank. The rear wing is a stable shell attack. The advanced fire control system, night vision system and information command system make it even more powerful, and its comprehensive combat capability is further improved.