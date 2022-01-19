The first 6 Rafale for Hellenic Air Force arrived in Tanagra Air Base, Greece

18 Rafale can not change balance of powerGreek officials say the Rafale jets have advanced electronics and weapons systems that will give its air force an advantage while confronting Turkey’s much larger military.
and S400s can block Rafales in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean
18 or 24 , that doesnt matter24 Rafale.
You're not allowed to operate the S-400s because of the AmericansGreek Rafale Jet pilots will fly under the S 400 Radar lock over the Aegean
You really think they can get 36 Su-35s from Russia right now?
su 35 are crap man, russian avioncs sucks and not to mention the size of flankers.....,.
who said this fantasy to you FETO ?You're not allowed to operate the S-400s because of the Americans
S400s will be enough to counter Rafales
Weren't you the one who was mocking Russian Air Defence systems? Lolwho said this fantasy to you FETO ?
S400s are in Turkey and operational
Turkey has tested S400s in Ankara and Sinop
btw only 1 hours will be enough to activate S400s
do you think
Greece will use Rafales against Turkey and Turkey will not use S400 ?
if so , nice dream
And other times you were mocking Russian air defences because like you said they were destroyed by Turkish droneswhen and where ?
even I always said outdated S125 shoot down American F117 stealth Bomber in Serbia
outdated S200 hit İsraeli F-16 in Syria
And other times you were mocking Russian air defences because like you said they were destroyed by Turkish drones
With additional orders, 40 Dassault Rafale fighter jets are planned to be supplied to the Hellenic Air Force by 2025. Besides Rafale aircraft, Greece also supplied SCALP Cruise Missile, Exocet Anti-Ship Missile, MICA Air-to-Air Missile and METEOR RamJet Propulsion Air-to-Air Missile.
MMM-E according to Turkey sites the number of Greek Rafale is going to reach 40.
How many should be so as you to admit that balance of power is changing???
Greek s300 lock the smaller Greek region too better than the s400 the bigger turkey land.
no need dogfightAt least admit that you dont have right now an equal /matched "toy" for the dogfights over Aegean and East Med