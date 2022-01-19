What's new

The first 6 Rafale for Hellenic Air Force arrived in Tanagra Air Base, Greece

Foinikas

Greece boosts air force with advanced French jet fighters

French-built fighter jets roared Wednesday over the Acropolis as Greece races to modernize its military and flaunts new security alliances aimed at checking neighboring Turkey.

Six advanced Rafale jets, purchased from the French air force, flew in low formation over Athens before their official handover to the Greek armed forces at a nearby air base.
The multirole combat aircraft with a distinctive triangle-shaped wing were the first major delivery to result from multi-billion euro defense deals the Greek and French governments sealed last year.
Greece has earmarked nearly 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to buy 18 Rafale jets, 12 from the French air force and six newly built by Paris-based military contractor Dassault.

Greece also plans to acquire six more Rafale jets at a later date and to spend an additional 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) to buy three new French-made frigates.
NATO allies Greece and Turkey have longstanding disagreements over boundaries and oil-and-gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean, a dispute that flared into a tense naval stand off in 2020.
Turkey and Greece mount competing air force patrols in the eastern Aegean Sea around Greek islands facing Turkey’s coastline. The tensions in the region prompted Athens to speed up its military upgrade program and strengthen defense ties with allies France and the United States.
Michael Tanchum, a senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, said Greece had also developed military cooperation with Egypt, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

“Athens’ efforts are paying off big. … These relationships provide Greece with much needed strategic depth,” Tanchum said.
The delivery of the French jets to Greece will be completed in January 2025, military officials said.
Greek officials say the Rafale jets have advanced electronics and weapons systems that will give its air force an advantage while confronting Turkey’s much larger military.
Turkey’s air force modernization drive suffered a setback in 2019 when the United States dropped Turkey from its F-35 program over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. [AP]

French-built fighter jets roared Wednesday over the Acropolis as Greece races to modernize its military and flaunts new security alliances aimed at checking neighboring Turkey.
ATHENS – Moving to bolster its arsenal in the face of constant Turkish provocations, Greece is getting the first of… Continue reading First of 24 French-Made Rafale Fighter Jets Comes to Greece
MMM-E

MMM-E

Foinikas said:
Greek officials say the Rafale jets have advanced electronics and weapons systems that will give its air force an advantage while confronting Turkey’s much larger military.
18 Rafale can not change balance of power

and S400s can block Rafales in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

Foinikas said:
24 Rafale.
18 or 24 , that doesnt matter

Greek Rafale Jet pilots will fly under the S 400 Radar lock over the Aegean

also 150 km SIPER Air Defense System is coming to block half of the Aegean against Greek F-16s and Rafales


Turkey had no long range Air Defense System until 2020 ... but now has S400s and soon SIPER
Greek pilots will no fly so easily over the Aegean
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

Foinikas said:
You're not allowed to operate the S-400s because of the Americans :P
who said this fantasy to you FETO ?

S400s are in Turkey
Turkey has tested S400s in Ankara and Sinop

btw only 1 hour is enough to activate S400s

do you think
Greece will use Rafales against Turkey and Turkey will not use S400 ?
if so , you have nice dream



Abid123 said:
Turkey must buy 36 SU-35 from Russia to counter this move.
S400s will be enough to counter Rafales

Turkey bought 380-400 km 40N6 Missiles
1642598943725.jpeg
 
F

Foinikas

MMM-E said:
who said this fantasy to you FETO ?

S400s are in Turkey and operational
Turkey has tested S400s in Ankara and Sinop

btw only 1 hours will be enough to activate S400s

do you think
Greece will use Rafales against Turkey and Turkey will not use S400 ?
if so , nice dream





S400s will be enough to counter Rafales
Weren't you the one who was mocking Russian Air Defence systems? Lol
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

Foinikas said:
Weren't you the one who was mocking Russian Air Defence systems? Lol
when and where ?

even I always said outdated S125 shoot down American F117 stealth Bomber in Serbia
outdated S200 hit İsraeli F-16 in Syria


S400 can turn Greek Rafales into crap of metal
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

Foinikas said:
And other times you were mocking Russian air defences because like you said they were destroyed by Turkish drones :P
Turkish TB-2 UCAVs can destroy American or European AD Systems too
because of small size wiith very low RCS , low speed , tactics and EW Systems

American PATRIOT also was so pathetic to stop İranian made Kamikaze Drones in S.Arabia


S400 is for Fighter Jets
and I am talking about Fighter Jets , not Drones

I am saying again , even outdated S200 hit İsraeli F-16 in Syria
Turkey has S400
 
armandinho

https://www.savunmasanayist.com/ilk-parti-yunan-rafale-savas-ucaklari-yunan-topraklarinda/


With additional orders, 40 Dassault Rafale fighter jets are planned to be supplied to the Hellenic Air Force by 2025. Besides Rafale aircraft, Greece also supplied SCALP Cruise Missile, Exocet Anti-Ship Missile, MICA Air-to-Air Missile and METEOR RamJet Propulsion Air-to-Air Missile.


MMM-E according to Turkey sites the number of Greek Rafale is going to reach 40.

How many should be so as you to admit that balance of power is changing???

Greek s300 lock the smaller Greek region too better than the s400 the bigger turkey land.

At least admit that you dont have right now an equal /matched "toy" for the dogfights over Aegean and East Med
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

armandinho said:
https://www.savunmasanayist.com/teledyne-flir-tau-2-ile-guvenilir-lwir-termal-goruntuleme/


With additional orders, 40 Dassault Rafale fighter jets are planned to be supplied to the Hellenic Air Force by 2025. Besides Rafale aircraft, Greece also supplied SCALP Cruise Missile, Exocet Anti-Ship Missile, MICA Air-to-Air Missile and METEOR RamJet Propulsion Air-to-Air Missile.


MMM-E according to Turkey sites the number of Greek Rafale is going to reach 40.

How many should be so as you to admit that balance of power is changing???

Greek s300 lock the smaller Greek region too better than the s400 the bigger turkey land.
Greece never can win a war against Turkey

İf Greece fire 90 SCALP Missiles on Turkey ,
then Turkey can fire 900 TRG-300 , TRLG-230 , J600T , BORA , POPEYE , SLAM-ER , SOM and ATMACA Missiles to hit all Jet Hangars , AD Systems and military targets in Greece and Greek Islands

even I am not talking about upcoming Turkish missiles with range of 150-250-1.000 km such as MRASHM , KUZGUN-TJ , KGK-LR , AKBABA , GEZGIN





btw so funny S300 ?

now Turkish KORKUT 35mm SPAAG and HISAR-A and HISAR-O Air Defense Systems are in mass production to intercept Cruise Missiles and Fighter Jets to protect military bases

in 2023 , 100 km range and 20 km altitude HISAR-U Air Defense System to intercept Fighter Jets

also 150 km SIPER Air Defense System is coming to turn enemy Fighter Jets into crap of metal
1642601383637.png



Turks are not sleeping
armandinho said:
At least admit that you dont have right now an equal /matched "toy" for the dogfights over Aegean and East Med
no need dogfight

Turkey has S400s
and S400s can block Rafales over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean to protect MAVI VATAN
 
