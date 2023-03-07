The first $24,000 electric car jointly launched by Toyota and China's BYD is officially launched

Toyota's first pure electric sedan bZ3 announced the official guide price. The new car has released three versions. Before the 16th, customers who book a car can get a 20,000 yuan booking limit

Compared with the previous pre-sale price, the official guide price of the new car has dropped by 20,000 yuan, coupled with the 20,000 yuan reservation restriction, which also made the official guide price of bZ3, which is positioned as a medium-sized sedan, once entered the range below 150,000 yuan. In this regard, some insiders said that the bZ3 at this price can be called the most cost-effective medium-sized pure electric sedan among the joint venture brands, which demonstrates FAW Toyota's determination to transform into electrification. While the current new energy vehicle market is continuing its explosive growth, market competition has become fierce. After Tesla started the price war at the beginning of the year, major car companies have joined the battle, including BYD, which leads the new energy car market. At the same time, in view of the lessons learned from bZ4X, the pricing of bZ3 has become extremely important for FAW Toyota. In October last year, FAW Toyota's first pure electric model bZ4X was officially launched. However, under the current market background, its subsidized price of 199,800 to 284,800 yuan failed to bring much impact to the market segment. As a result, some dealers of FAW Toyota offered a limited-time discount of 60,000 yuan a few months after the new car was launched. Judging from the pricing of the bZ3 this time, FAW Toyota seems to be desperate, intending to achieve it in one step. With this price, coupled with the technical endorsement of Toyota and BYD, it is worth looking forward to whether bZ3 can open up the situation for FAW Toyota's electrification transformation.



Like the bZ4X, the bZ3 is jointly launched by Toyota and BYD. The new car is based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform and is produced at FAW Toyota's new energy plant with the highest degree of automation in the world. BYD's three-electric system provides guarantees for its performance and battery life. bZ3 takes "FAMILY LOUNGE Family Carnival" as the design concept, and adopts the bZ series family design in appearance. The closed front face with slender LED headlights on both sides, as well as rich lines and multi-plane design make the new car highly recognizable. In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4725/1835/1475 (mm) respectively, and the wheelbase is 2880mm. In the interior, the bZ3 steering wheel adopts the classic bZ family’s classic upper and lower flat bottom design, which is simple and stylish. Thanks to the "Digital Island" design, the large vertical display screen is quite eye-catching, and the touch screen can realize the operation of air conditioner, audio, car window and other functions, and the unique floating LCD instrument panel, knob electronic gear lever, etc. are refreshing .

In terms of power system, bZ3 is equipped with lithium iron phosphate battery and electric motor provided by BYD's Fudi. Its TZ200-XS002 motor adopts a rear-mounted single-motor layout, and there will be two models of high and low power, 180kW and 135kW respectively; while the lithium iron phosphate blade battery CLTC operating conditions respectively reach 517 kilometers and 616 kilometers, and the power consumption of 100 kilometers It only takes 27 minutes to charge the battery from 30% to 80%. Takero Kato, the chief designer of bZ3, said that bZ3 was set as a "Toyota car" adhering to the core concept of "people-oriented" at the beginning of development, hoping to provide users with a comfortable space to gather with their families and enjoy leisure time while driving , While ensuring a better driving experience, the latest human-computer interaction system supports Mandarin, Cantonese, Sichuanese, and Chinese-English mixed language recognition and processing, allowing users to co-exist and co-create with the digital age in entertainment.