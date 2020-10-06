What's new

The first 100 XPeng G3s getting shipped to Norway

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
20,571
-36
48,959
Country
China
Location
China
insideevs.com

Xpeng Electric Car Sales Hit New Records

The Chinese electric car manufacturer Xpeng announced that September was its record month and 3,478 P7 sports sedan and G3 compact SUV were delivered.
insideevs.com insideevs.com

The P7 took Xpeng on a ride to a new sales records.
The Chinese electric car manufacturer Xpeng announced that September was its record month and 3,478 P7 sports sedan and G3 compact SUV were delivered.
That's not only 145% more than a year ago but also allowed Xpeng to increase the third quarter volume by 266% to 8,578 (also a new record).
The key contributor to this huge growth seems to be the newly launched P7, which entered the market in June.
Results by models:
  • Xpeng P7: 2,573 in September and 6,210 in Q3 (6,535 YTD)
  • Xpeng G3: 905 in September and 2,368 in Q3
...........
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top