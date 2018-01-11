The financial year may close with more GDP growth than 5.4% which was recorded in 2016.

Sainthood 101 said: we slowly need to build up towards 7%+ sustainable growth for a decade

easier said than done though... Click to expand...

Two major issues1- inflation, its world wide but tackle inflation you need fiscal tighteningThis will happen world wide hence low growth and lower demand all over the world2- higher CADThis will be due to high oil prices(as arab countries are no longer afraid of american cheap oil & candian blocked sand oilAlso due to vaccine imports which amounts to ~2bIf CAD is contained and exports kept growing expect a 6+% growthBut dont expect FDI..FDI will stay low due to weak govt and poltical instabilityLastly its almost impossible that PTI with this inflation is able to take any more seats in punjab and may loose some seats in kpkPTI will probably bag around 50-60 seats and PMLN 100 seatsPMLN will form govt with mualana sahab and PPP/MQM/PSP who ever gets karachi