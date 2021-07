The Financial Action Task Force and Pakistan: A Political Agenda

Despite complying and delivering on 26 of the 27 points of the FATF's action plan, Pakistan finds itself caught in a spider web, spun by the United States and India.The FATF has now issued a new six-point action plan for the country, leaving Pakistan in a bind.The FATF's discrimination against Pakistan raises concerns about the impartiality of the intergovernmental body.To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk