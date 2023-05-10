The Final war between India & Pakistan

'Can take battle to India territory': Pakistan Army General on war preparedness The display of aggression came after two Pakistani journalists revealed that the country lacks ammunition and economic strength to fight against India

Threat of all-out war with India one reason for delay in polls, Pakistan govt tells SC The report feared that Pakistan would continue to be a victim of the “global great game”, where India enjoyed primacy.

Not trolling. Serious discussion.Modi and the RSS want to win big in the 2024 elections. Capturing Pakistani Kashmir is one of the wet dreams of Sanghis and Congressis.The Azad Kashmir war would give them a never-before-seen majority, which would be required to change the constitution.Pakistan's ruling party and the army are facing heat from the awaam. War would be a great distraction. They might bring in martial law when war breaks out.Before Gandhi’s martyrdom, and before he received the title Mahatma (great soul), he prophesied that any partition of India would magnify the historic discord and suspicion between Muslims and Hindus in South Asia. Partition, he said, would destine India and Pakistan to fight four wars — each more terrible than the last.When Gandhi and Jinnah debated the partition of India, there were 340 million people in the balance. Fifty-four years and an explosion of population later, Gandhi’s warning of a fourth and catastrophic war places up to 2 billion South Asians in the balance. In the worst case scenario, history’s first nuclear “bush” war could extinguish far more people than all those lost in both world wars of the 20th century.The death toll could be in the hundreds of millions.The prophet Nostradamus may have foreseen its outcome in Century 7 Quatrain 16. If the leaders of India and Pakistan could read this following warning, perhaps they would pause and reflect before they pass over the Line of Control, and send history out of control.In 1996 I wrote the following interpretation for this quatrain in“In 1985, Indira Gandhi, the Prime Minister of India, was gunned down by Sikh separatists who had infiltrated her bodyguards. The murder was in retaliation for her ordering the Indian Army’s bloody attack of Khalistani guerrillas holding out within the holiest shrine of the Sikhs, the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The ‘great queen’ could be Mrs. Gandhi or her granddaughter, Priyanka, who is being groomed for power by the Congress Party.If Nostradamus is not alluding to this incident, perhaps, he is implying some future defeat of a descendant of Gandhi in a war over Jammu-Kashmir and the Punjab.Or perhaps ‘within’ something worse. Maybe our prophet is warning of a plague from ‘within,’ in other words, a radiation scourge caused by a nuclear disaster at the atomic plant near Mumbai (Bombay), or from a