The film ‘Javed Iqbal’, which was banned in Pakistan, got two awards in UK

Pakistani film ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Color’ has won two awards at the British Asian Festival.
According to the report, Javed Iqbal, a film based on the real life story of the most infamous serial killer of Lahore in the 90’s, won the award for best director at the UK Film Festival despite being banned in Pakistan.

Yasir Hussain won the Best Actor award at the UK Film Festival for his lead role in the film, while the writer and director of the crime thriller Abu Aliha won the Best Director award.
According to the report, Javed Iqbal’s rating on the Internet Movie Database is 8.4 out of 10.

The film’s director and writer wrote in a tweet on Sunday night that “then at the Asian UK Film Festival, Yasir Hussain won the Best Actor award for Javed Iqbal and Abu Aliha won the Best Director award.”
He added that these are the first awards for the film and it will be screened at every prestigious festival in the world.

Actor Yasir Hussain, who played the role of Javed Iqbal in the film at the festival, said, “A man came to me eight years ago, I forgot his name. He brought me a script called Javed Iqbal and he wanted to make a documentary drama and I agreed to it. The actor said, “Then he disappeared.



Then two or three years later another producer came up with the script of Javed Iqbal and he wanted to make a web series on it. I reassured him and then he disappeared. ‘
Yasir Hussain said, “Then for the third time Abu Aliha came to me with an excellent script. I agreed and we made this film.

Actress Ayesha Omar has played the role of a police officer in the film made on Pakistani serial color and she too is happy with the success of this film. The actress shared a screenshot of ‘Internet Movie Database’ on Instagram where the film’s The rating is 8.4 out of 10.

The actress wrote in her post, “So far only a few thousand people have seen the film as it is awaiting permission from the Pakistani government for its release and it was just released as a film at the opening ceremony of the UK Asian Film Festival. Is.’

It may be recalled that the film was supposed to be released in January this year but only two days before its release it was banned by the Punjab government after which the screening of the film was postponed.
It should be noted that Javed Iqbal, a resident of Lahore, is named as the brutal killer of 100 children. According to the then newspapers and Javed Iqbal’s own confession, he had raped and killed about 100 children between 1998 and 1999.

www.geo.tv

Pakistani film 'Javed Iqbal' wins Best Actor, Best Director awards at UK Asian Film Festival

Javed Iqbal is based on the real life story of one the most notorious serial killers of 90’s Lahore
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
