/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

The Fight against PKK Terrorism

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by Neptune, Apr 27, 2014.

Page 1 of 453
  1. Apr 27, 2014 #1
    Neptune

    Neptune SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,637
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +51 / 11,399 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Guys I know we already have a thread running for media regarding TSK but I wanted to open a thread for the pictures videos relating with operations occured before for over 30-years. From air strikes in Iraq to thunder operations, from AH-1Ws to the Infantry at borders, from our brave pilots to our dedicated servicemen. All photos taken during counter-terrorism operations will be shared here. and also discussions regarding TSK's counter terrorism doctrine, government's policy on PKK as well as possible solutions. We may also honor our COIN fallen here.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Land Forces personnel search the body of a terrorist shot dead.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  2. Apr 27, 2014 #2
    Neptune

    Neptune SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,637
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +51 / 11,399 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    [​IMG]

    A police officer stands guard near the flag at a village.


    [​IMG]

    A military convoy of MRAPs and IFVs carry supply to forward operating bases.


    [​IMG]

    A female F-16C pilot of HVKK prepares her jet.


    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    From a FOB at the borderline.
     
  3. Apr 27, 2014 #3
    atatwolf

    atatwolf BANNED

    Messages:
    7,014
    Joined:
    Jul 15, 2012
    Ratings:
    +7 / 8,925 / -27
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
  4. Apr 27, 2014 #4
    Targon

    Targon SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,408
    Joined:
    Apr 2, 2012
    Ratings:
    +6 / 6,765 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    How does Kirpis perform at bad roads, or no roads ? If I remember correcrtly there 6x6 was better balanced then 4x4.

    I'm asking because I have read somewhere that Americans MRAPs were doing bad at Afghanistan's rough geoghraphy.
     
  5. Apr 27, 2014 #5
    Neptune

    Neptune SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,637
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +51 / 11,399 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    VINTAGE!! From 90s...

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Of course. Fighting them at homeland would eliminate the high risk threats only. A deployed force in Iraq which we already have (1300 troops with dozens of Leopard-1Ts and APCs) has prevented many attacks. It was reported that there were more than 10 FOBs inside Iraq. They really helped at operations both in and outside.


    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: Apr 27, 2014
  6. Apr 27, 2014 #6
    Neptune

    Neptune SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,637
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +51 / 11,399 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Thats right. From what their definition says;

    Mobility is a secondary or even not an objective for MRAPs :)
     
  7. Apr 27, 2014 #7
    Targon

    Targon SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,408
    Joined:
    Apr 2, 2012
    Ratings:
    +6 / 6,765 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    I thint mobility is almost equally important, after all if you can't safely use it in the needed region then all that protection is pointless. You will not drive in perfectly paved roads everywhere you go. If Mraps and mobility can't be together then they should have procured a lighter and more mobile vehicle for the southeast, like something one level above of the cobra.
     
  8. Apr 27, 2014 #8
    Neptune

    Neptune SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,637
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +51 / 11,399 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Training badge for Internal Security Operations which covers the all counter-terrorism operations.

    [​IMG]
     
  9. Apr 27, 2014 #9
    Hakan

    Hakan RETIRED MOD

    Messages:
    6,287
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2014
    Ratings:
    +40 / 13,334 / -2
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Canada


     
  10. Apr 27, 2014 #10
    Hakan

    Hakan RETIRED MOD

    Messages:
    6,287
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2014
    Ratings:
    +40 / 13,334 / -2
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Canada
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: Sep 11, 2014
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  11. Apr 27, 2014 #11
    Neptune

    Neptune SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,637
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +51 / 11,399 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Thus is war, and things happen in wars. Do it :)
     
  12. Apr 27, 2014 #12
    Hakan

    Hakan RETIRED MOD

    Messages:
    6,287
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2014
    Ratings:
    +40 / 13,334 / -2
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Canada


     
    Last edited: Apr 27, 2014
  13. Apr 27, 2014 #13
    xenon54

    xenon54 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,476
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2013
    Ratings:
    +17 / 28,402 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Switzerland
    Isnt posting graphic material forbidden? I have no problem with it but there are sensitive people.
     
  14. Apr 27, 2014 #14
    xenon54

    xenon54 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,476
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2013
    Ratings:
    +17 / 28,402 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Switzerland
    The other thing is these pictures are old and doesnt reprensent the professionalism of our soldiers.
    pkk is doing propaganda with these two pictures since years i dont wanna see their propaganda material here.
     
  15. Apr 27, 2014 #15
    Neptune

    Neptune SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,637
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +51 / 11,399 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Guys it's breaking, 2 specialist sergeants has been taken POW by the separist terror organization. Leaving 9 WIA.
     
    Last edited: Apr 27, 2014
Page 1 of 453
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)