The Fight against PKK Terrorism

Guys I know we already have a thread running for media regarding TSK but I wanted to open a thread for the pictures videos relating with operations occured before for over 30-years. From air strikes in Iraq to thunder operations, from AH-1Ws to the Infantry at borders, from our brave pilots to our dedicated servicemen. All photos taken during counter-terrorism operations will be shared here. and also discussions regarding TSK's counter terrorism doctrine, government's policy on PKK as well as possible solutions. We may also honor our COIN fallen here. Land Forces personnel search the body of a terrorist shot dead.