What's new

The fear in the Pakistan Health care system (Doctors, Nurses, paramedics) Is thru the roof right now

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
619
0
533
Country
United States
Location
United States
It is like Game of thrones esque when the white walkers stormed at the fortress this is the fear going thru the 500k health workforce in Pakistan health care system.

Some of these in the health workforce are already emotional (Short documentary 11 mins) They have actully made some sacrifices but the fear going thru them right now must be intense like before a big collision

I hope not but this could be the calm before the storm
 
Last edited:
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
17,472
55
32,960
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
It is like Game of thrones esque when the white walkers stormed at the fortress this is the fear going thru the 500k health workforce in Pakistan health care system.

Some of these in the health workforce are already emotional (Short documentary 11 mins) They have actully made some sacrifices but the fear going thru them right now must be intense like before a big collision

I hope not but this could be the calm before the storm
Click to expand...
Problem is that many in Pakistan think that following SOPs is equivalent to displaying cowardice. Only the families who have lost someone in the last two surges are taking the situation seriously.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom