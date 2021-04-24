The fear in the Pakistan Health care system (Doctors, Nurses, paramedics) Is thru the roof right now

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
FULL MEMBER
- Dec 26, 2020
- 619
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
It is like Game of thrones esque when the white walkers stormed at the fortress this is the fear going thru the 500k health workforce in Pakistan health care system.
Some of these in the health workforce are already emotional (Short documentary 11 mins) They have actully made some sacrifices but the fear going thru them right now must be intense like before a big collision
I hope not but this could be the calm before the storm
Some of these in the health workforce are already emotional (Short documentary 11 mins) They have actully made some sacrifices but the fear going thru them right now must be intense like before a big collision
I hope not but this could be the calm before the storm
Last edited: