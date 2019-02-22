What's new

The false allegation that Pakistan supports terrorism against Iran

Assalam alaikum guys,

I came on the forum yesterday and found this @925boy accusing Pakistan of terrorism against Iran. He specifically accused us of supporting Jaish al Adl and Jundullah.

Since I have heard this allegation before, I wanted to get your guys' thoughts on how to refute this allegation.

This is especially poignant in relation to well-known Iranian support of Indian terrorist apparatus in Chabahar (Kulbushan Yadav being the glaring example,) Liwa Zanabiyuon recruitment, and targeted assassinations in Pakistan.

It is an attempt to silence Pakistan's criticism of Chabahar and its terrorism apparatus, by deflecting the allegations back at us.

It also helps Indian propaganda to promote the false idea that Pakistan is a terrorist state.

The allegations follow.

925boy said:
I've mentioned this multiple times, especially against this troll here and others who manipulated to make Iran look like terrorist supporter when their govt was also an accomplice in letting certain proxy terrorist groups attack Iranian law enforcement in the border regions with Pakistan.
925boy said:
I've mentioned this multiple times....some of them will pretend they dunno what is happening, or say the region is not demarcated....but Iran has fenced up all its border with Pakistan....
925boy said:
NO LIE DETECTED. If you know you know...ISI was letting some of these groups setup...FOR DIFFERENT REASONS, i am not sure...i feel strongly some was to help Saudis get back at Iran during their coldwar that ende recently...Saudi is no match militarily for Iranian....they will need miracles to even extricate a military worth saving from Yemen.
925boy said:
I hear you...it does look like Iran allowed some Indian spying/playing blind to them..but that was most likely done after Pakistani govt and ISI were not being "friendly" with IRan.....Iran respects and like Pakistan as an Islamic country, but when Pakistani govt does things that are aginst IRan's interest, Iran has to pay attention and sometimes take action.
925boy said:
Duuhh.....Iran will take in Pakistani refugees.. and there would be so many of those.
925boy said:
when we shine light on the dirty work your ISI and govt do, you will get angry, thats why your mods ban us, delelte our posts, etc....but daily insults from Pakistanis to INdians is kosher.....cant you just see humanity and not nationality or religion??
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan said:
Mods @The Eagle @AgNoStiC MuSliM @BHarwana @PakSword @waz

Please take care of this latent Pakistan hater and his blatantly false insinuations and open misinformation against the Pakistani government, Pakistani military, and ISI.

I have bolded it for your attention.



Bold-faced lie.



False



False insinuation.



Wow...



Criticizing Pakistan is like oxygen for you, without it, you will not take a breath.



All insinuation and unbacked assertions, nothing more.

Such false accusations have no place in a serious discussion form.



Yes, ofcourse, here we can see your true loyalties. You must be so hurt by Pakistanis attacking India on PDF.

Comments? @Aspen @SalarHaqq

Thoughts? @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dalit @masterchief_mirza @Musings @Verve @PakFactor @BATMAN @Blacklight @Areesh @21st Century Vampire @TNT @Mamluk @xyx007 @xyxmt @Falcon29
Let us all nip this propaganda in the bud, shall we?

@BHarwana @The Eagle @PanzerKiel @Aspen @ghazi52 @waz @AgNoStiC MuSliM @LeGenD @Areesh @Morpheus @PakAlp @TNT @Mamluk @Dalit @khansaheeb @BATMAN @Pakistan Space Agency @Blacklight @PakSword @PakFactor @Musings @PAKISTANFOREVER @Verve @21st Century Vampire @raahaat7 @Falcon29 @Mirzah @PDF @Irfan Baloch @Rafi @HAIDER @313ghazi @Starlord @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Azadkashmir @OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ @Hiptullha @xyx007 @xyxmt @peagle @Meengla
 
You can't target and name members like this. You need to call out subject and not the person. Thread closed.

Feel free to create a new thread without this.
 
