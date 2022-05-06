What's new

The fake hypersonic plane in 'Top Gun: Maverick' looked so real that China moved a satellite to see it

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,089
-18
9,412
Country
India
Location
India
There’s one plane in Top Gun: Maverick that’s been causing a bit of a stir.



A fictional jet set to appear in Top Gun: Maverick called the hypersonic Darkstar may not be real, but it looks as though the Chinese government has taken an interest in it, nonetheless.

In an interview with Sandboxx, producer Jerry Bruckheimer explained what happened: “The Navy told us that a Chinese satellite turned and headed on a different route to photograph that plane,” he revealed. “They thought it was real. That's how real it looks.”

Although the upcoming Top Gun sequel features a whole load of real-life aircraft, the Darkstar is entirely fictional. But that doesn’t mean it’s unrealistic.

Aircraft buffs will note that the film’s Darkstar plane looks a lot like the real-life Lockheed Martin prototype, the hypersonic SR-72 – a follow-up to the SR-71 Blackbird. And that’s no coincidence.

“[Director] Joe [Kosinski] worked with Skunk Works and Lockheed to design the plane that's in there,” revealed Bruckheimer. “So, they had a lot of fun doing Darkstar.”

That’s right — Lockheed Martin actually helped design the new Top Gun prototype. It’s no wonder the Chinese government thought it might be the real deal.

“The reason we approached Skunk Works is because I wanted to make the most realistic hypersonic aircraft we possibly could,” said Kosinski. “In fact, as you saw, we built it full-scale in cooperation with them. But the reason it looks so real is because it was the engineers from Skunk Works who helped us design it. So, those are the same people who are working on real aircraft who helped us design Darkstar for this film.”

In fact, the team at Skunk Works was the very same team that designed the SR-71.

According to Kosinski, this was essential. After all, the fictional Darkstar would have to sit alongside the very real F-18s on the Top Gun runway.

“It had to look just as real as the F-18s, the P-51 and everything else in the movie in order for you to buy it,” he said, “That's why we worked closely with them.”

The Top Gun director previously revealed that he shot over 800 hours of footage for Top Gun: Maverick. However, Tom Cruise was stopped from flying an actual jet during the film’s production.

www.ign.com

Top Gun: Maverick Producer Claims Fake Plane Was So Realistic That China Noticed - IGN

Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that the film's fake hypersonic plane was so realistic, China checked it out with a spy satellite.
www.ign.com www.ign.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522154149843980289

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521852971079938049
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
3,897
-16
9,793
Country
China
Location
China
Why Indians are so keen on and content with this kind of meaningless tricks? It only proves Indians don't have the mentality of being great power citizens. Although they have been trying to tell others India is a super power.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Hypersonic flight: Chinese scientists create prototype with an engine design abandoned by Nasa
Replies
0
Views
652
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
F-22Raptor
Hypersonic Strike Aircraft Capability Is Part Of The US Air Force's Shadowy Project Mayhem
Replies
1
Views
361
SQ8
SQ8
Nan Yang
A New Hypersonic Wind Tunnel Will Put China '20 to 30 Years Ahead' of the West
Replies
0
Views
246
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
Powered By ‘Air-Breathing’ Magnetic Fluid Engines, China Determined To Have A Fleet Of Hypersonic Planes By 2035
Replies
0
Views
443
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
Skunk Works Boss Says He Can't Comment On Video Of Mysterious Stealth Shape At Radar Test Range
Replies
3
Views
556
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom