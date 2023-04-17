The failed state of India has the most insecure citizens - The 1000 year Islamic rule has done a number on them

I was reading about a guy or congress member saying we should demolish the Taj Mahal or transformed into hindu templeBecause India and Indians (Hindus in particular) suffer from a cultural inferiority complex.I can tell you Indians have a huge inferiority complex when it comes to Islamic Culture and to an lesser extent western.One must not forget that for the last 830 years with the exception of a relatively short Maratha interbellum, Northern India has been ruled by foreign powers if you remove the founding of India that is basically 75 hence and if you minus that with 830 it because 755. This left deep wounds within the Indian cultural psyche.Especially the Islamic golden age with their flourish culture visible thru out India and to a lesser extent the west with the implementation of their educational system left a deep mark in the Indian consciousness.Why do you think most Indians who can afford to do so send their children to English medium schools or Islamic run schools? Why do you think people prefer to dress in western or Islamic clothes rather than native garments? Why do you think people buy fairness creams to make their skin lighter ? Why do you think upper class people often converse in English with one another ? Why do you think Indians who can’t even hold a conversation in English with a foreigner, use some much English vocabulary in their everyday speaking?If you compare this with let's say Emiratis. They where there traditional garments with pride, they speak their language with pride, they send their children to Arab medium schools.The Indians are a special case hence you see them going completely apeshixt after gaining some sort of sense of being free and this has been to much for them to handle.. Well you better get use to it you are a free man no need to go berserk rage it is just downgrading for you.There are 50 Muslim sovereign states and I was listening to an Indian saying they are threat to the world yada yada hence lmao wake up there are over 50 muslim sovereign states spread thru out the globe and that was like pissing against the wind.. Hence the Indians aren't that smart on top of that how can the world be threat to itself hence we are 2/3 of it. There is not one Muslim country as backyard as India not even Afghanistan.The Indians need to let ago of this angle and commit with their extremist elements and try to refigure themselves as a great nation ones more and that can only come by letting bygones be bygones and start on a fresh build another Gupta period but it can't be done with hatred and it has to be done under relaxed environment and starting on a new page because if you dwell so much in the past you will be stock in the past