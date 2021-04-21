What's new

The Failed State: India

Chakar The Great

This is cover of India today. Indians have been calling Pakistan a failed state for decades now, karma has done its magic and today they are calling themselves a failed state. A reality check for bakhts and sanghis on this forum too.



1620397042727.png
 
Patriot786b2

India has been a failed state for past 6 years. But Modi media propaganda has keeping ground realities hidden all this time. Now the repurcussion are taking effect.
 
N.Siddiqui

Chakar The Great said:
This is cover of India today. Indians have been calling Pakistan a failed state for decades now, karma has done its magic and today they are calling themselves a failed state. A reality check for bakhts and sanghis on this forum too.



Coming full circle to India, what goes around comes around.


India called Pakistan failed state to hide its utter failure in so many spheres.

Like a caste ridden divided society.

Huge divide between the rich and poor, a sea of poor people and with some islands of prosperity.

Regional hatred between different states. Linguistic divide...

And finally the rise of hate filled Hindutva, the fascist, hedonistic, extremist regime of Modi and BJP, the last nail in the coffin of India.
 
N.Siddiqui

Hope the current catastrophe in India won't led to a downfall of Modi and he will win again in the next elections with a two third to bigger majority.

Hope that the hatred and blind nationalism will prevail...

And people will forget and forgive the Covid-19 dilemma of India, all hail to Modi.
 
Aspen

N.Siddiqui said:
Hope the current catastrophe in India won't led to a downfall of Modi and he will win again in the next elections with a two third to bigger majority.

Hope that the hatred and blind nationalism will prevail...

And people will forget and forgive the Covid-19 dilemma of India, all hail to Modi.
If Covid brought down Trump, Modi has no chance.
 
