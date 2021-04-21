The Failed State: India

Chakar The Great said:







View attachment 741527 This is cover of India today. Indians have been calling Pakistan a failed state for decades now, karma has done its magic and today they are calling themselves a failed state. A reality check for bakhts and sanghis on this forum too.

Coming full circle to India, what goes around comes around.India called Pakistan failed state to hide its utter failure in so many spheres.Like a caste ridden divided society.Huge divide between the rich and poor, a sea of poor people and with some islands of prosperity.Regional hatred between different states. Linguistic divide...And finally the rise of hate filled Hindutva, the fascist, hedonistic, extremist regime of Modi and BJP, the last nail in the coffin of India.